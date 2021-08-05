Gabe Sonnier worked as a janitor for 27 years before he went back to school to get his teaching first degree and Master's

Decades after he was encouraged to get his certificates, Gabe was promoted to the level of a principal at the same school he cleaned

Many social media users who were inspired by his story said that the man was really determined to be better

A man has shown that hard work and patience are powerful enough to change anybody’s life. Gabe Sonnier walked as a janitor at Port Barre Elementary school for 25 years.

One day in 1985, the principal of the school, Westley Jones, called him aside and told him that he would rather love to see him marking papers than cleaning around, Goal Cast reports.

He took steps

Gabe said the principal’s words really touched him. At 39 years old, the man went to school. He combined schooling with work, leaving little room for any leisure activities.

After getting a teaching degree, he was able to get his first job as a teacher in 2008 at Port Barre Elementary. He never stopped there; the man also got hisMaster’s degree. Years after in 2013, he was promoted to the level of a principal, CBS reports.

He remained humble despite his new status

An interesting thing is that despite his new level, the man still cleans his own office. Speaking about his success, he said:

“Don’t let the situation that you’re in now define what you’re going to become later. I always tell them it’s not where you start, it’s how you finish.”

Below are people's reactions on Instagram:

christiegram__ said:

"Lovely to aspire to something else but wrong with being a cleaner? The world needs them too!"

dreadreaoc said:

"Two principals with exceptional principles."

allyouneedisorange said:

"One of the nicest people I remember from my childhood was the school janitor. He was a well-respected, gentle man. I remember him although I haven't seen him in over four decades..."

jacob_the_snowman said:

"And who better to run the school, frankly."

