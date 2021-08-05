Carnival-Like Mood as EFF Members Prepare for March in Phoenix

Hundreds of EFF members gathered at Gandhi Square in song and dance ahead of their march in Phoenix

The EFF is marching for justice for over 30 people who were brutally murdered in Phoenix during violent protests

Phoenix residents are said to be a bit nervous about the march with some believing it could turn violent

DURBAN - A large number of Economic Freedom Fighters supporters gathered at Gandhi Square in Durban on Thursday morning to march for justice of the 36 people who were murdered in the suburb last month during the unrest.

The EFF has been widely criticised for the march, which they explain is against "racist Indians", and have been accused of creating racial tension, according to TimesLIVE.

EFF members gathered in song and dance ahead of their march to Phoenix for justice of 36 people who were killed during the unrest. Image: Sihle Mavuso

According to the publication, hundreds of EFF members gathered at Gandhi Square in song and dance ahead of the march to Phoenix Police Station.

Sham Maharaj, the Phoenix Peace and Development Committee's convener, stated that they were pleased to be at the march and that the organisation had asked a group of Phoenix leaders to join the EFF at their march's starting point.

“We are very happy to be here. It's a carnival atmosphere. We have led a delegation of community leaders in Phoenix to come to where the EFF will be starting the march," said Maharaj.

Residents of the Phoenix suburb are concerned about racial tensions and violence

News24 reports that Phoenix residents are worried that violence may break out during the Economic Freedom Fighters' march on Thursday. Umesh Singh, chairperson of the Phoenix Community Policing Forum, told the publication that there was great concern that about tense feelings caused by the march.

"There is a bit of tension amongst the residents. However, after we consulted with the EFF and they told us that it's a peaceful march, the residents then became a bit calmer," Singh said.

He went on to say that while the EFF hoped to foster unity in the Phoenix area, some residents were concerned that there may be those with ulterior motivations.

EFF Phoenix march: Motorists advised to use alternative routes

Briefly News earlier reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have advised motorists to stay away from the Phoenix Highway in Durban on Thursday morning due to a march by its members.

The party will be marching to the suburb of Phoenix in Durban to protest for justice for the 36 people who were killed amid the violent protests that took place in the KwaZulu-Natal province last month, according to a report by SABC News.

EFF eThekwini spokesperson Mazwi Blose says mainly hopes to remind the South African Police Services of their constitutional duty to protect citizens. The party would also like to call on the SAPS to confiscate all illegal firearms in the Phoenix area.

"They are there to protect the citizens of the country. We are there to tell the police to go to Phoenix and repossess all these illegal firearms," says Blose.

