Deputy President David Mabuza Lands in South Africa After Trip to Russia

Deputy President David Mabuza is reported to have arrived back in South Africa on Wednesday after a trip to Russia

The office of the Deputy President stated that Mabuza has already hit the ground running and is back at work

It is alleged that Mabuza went to Russia to receive medical treatment in relation to his 2015 'poisoning'

Deputy President David Mabuza's office has verified that he has returned to South Africa following his medical treatment in Russia.

Spokesperson of the Deputy President, Matshepo Seedat stated that Mabuza was already back to work, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

It has been confirmed that Deputy President David Mabuza has returned to the country after his trip to Russia and resumed his work.

Source: Getty Images

Although Mabuza has returned to work, he does not appear to have returned to his Union Buildings office.

According to a report by The Africa Report on Wednesday morning, his plane was observed on Flightradar en route from Johannesburg to his home in Mbombela, Mpumalanga province.

Mabuza's office has alluded that his medical treatment was related to his poisoning that took place at his birthday celebration in 2015. Mabuza previously stated that the incident happened when he had let his guard down.

After his poisoning, Mabuza was allegedly referred to Russia for medical treatment by trusted allies after doctors in South Africa were unable to offer him the medical treatment he needed.

Deputy President David Mabuza foots the bill for his medical treatment in Russia

Briefly News previously reported that according to Deputy President David Mabuza's office, Mabuza covered his own travel expenses for his recent trip to Russia to receive medical treatment.

Mabuza is expected to return to South Africa after he left for Russia in June to undergo scheduled medical treatment, according to a report by EWN.

DA wants Mabuza's health condition to be shared publicly

The Democratic Alliance has stated that they would like the Surgeon-General to give the South African population information on Mabuza's health. The party argues that it is in the public's interest to know what Mabuza's health condition is.

While it is impermissible by law to share that information, the DA argues that South Africans need to know whether Mabuza is still fit to continue taking up office and fulfil his constitutional obligations.

