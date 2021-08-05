Cassper Nyovest's Boxing Video Gets International Attention: "You're a Beast"

Cassper Nyovest has shared that his boxing video is receiving international attention from boxing role players

The Mzansi musician said the clip he posted on Instagram got likes from people such as George Kambosos, Ashley Young and Mike Tyson's sparring partner, Mike Russel

Some of the rapper's fans took to his timeline and shared that Mufasa moves jut like boxing legend Mike Tyson in the ring

Cassper Nyovest is back in the gym. The star posted a video of himself sparring with his boxing partner on social media.

He said it felt good to be back at the gym but the star was more excited about the boxing clip he posted on Instagram getting international attention.

Cassper Nyovest has said that his recent boxing video got international attention. Image: @casspernyovest

Mufasa took to Twitter to let his fans know how happy he was that his boxing clip got likes from international boxing role players, according to SAHipHopMag. Mufasa tweeted:

"George Kambosos, Ashley Cain, Mike Russell, who is Mike Tyson's sparring partner and Mike Tyson Fan Page liked my boxing clip that I posted today on Instagram. I was soooo hyped when I saw that!!! It's sitting on 42 000k likes as I type this. Feels good to be back in the gym."

The star's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their views on his post. Check out what they said below:

@Shawn_2k19 said:

"And you wonder why Prince Kaybee is running away... you're a beast in that ring !!! Your leg game."

@Martha_KingM2 wrote:

"Now I understand why MaDrugz and Princess don't wanna fight you."

@letlhobogatsu commented:

"Your movement e tswana le ya ga Tyson."

@tokyotiger4 wrote:

"I won't lie at 1st I thought it was 1 of those Tyson clips."

@King_ArtMan added:

"That's really dope."

Cassper Nyovest injured while training for #CelebrityBoxing match with Prince Kaybee

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest shared that he got hurt while training for his #CelebrityBoxing match with Prince Kaybee. The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media late on Wednesday, 2 June to update his fans about the highly-anticipated bout.

The musician said he was sparring at the gym when he was injured. He also revealed that he doesn't know how long it'll take for him to recover from the injury.

Nyovest also claimed the Hosh hitmaker's team has not responded to his team to finalise the date of the bout. he accused Kaybee of being a loud mouth with no action. Check out his tweet below:

"Got hurt sparring today. Boxing is not play. Now and then, you'll get a harsh reminder. Wonder how long it'll take to recover so I can get back while we waiting for that clown to step up to the challenge. Loud Mouf with no action. Phone full of memes, empty heart."

