A young lady showed people how being in a relationship has helped her maintain her hair better

The young woman made a video explaining that being in a relationship came with amazing perks for her hair

People were amazed as the woman posted pictures of her constantly changing braided hairstyles, which she gets done at no cost

A woman made a revelation about how her relationship helps her always have nice braids. The Black American lady showed people the person responsible for always styling her hair.

A man braided his girlfriend's hair with extensions in a video that went viral. Image: @kymaniashanti

Source: TikTok

The video of the ladies' reveal received thousands of likes. People commented on how amazing the lady looked after she got some unexpected help.

American woman constantly gets free braids

An African American woman in a TikTok video told people that ever since she's been dating one man, he always has her braids done. The lady said it has become easier because her boyfriend learned how to braid, and he has become great at it. Watch the video below of the man installing his girlfriend's braids below:

Men learn to braid hair

Briefly News reported on another couple where the husband took on the challenge to braid his wife's hair. People were moved by a sweet hubby who took the time to learn how to braid so that he could help his wife. Online users declared that he won the husband Olympics.

A Nigerian lady went viral for showing people her boyfriend, who plaited her hair. The gent was able to do knotless braids on his bae, who trusted the process. The final result of the braids, in a TikTok video, impressed other women.

Men learned to braid their partner's hair, and netizens were amused. Image: AzmanL

Source: Getty Images

Viewers applaud bf braider

Many people thought the boyfriend deserved his flowers for doing his girlfriend's hair. People showered him with praise

abbey b. said:

"Boyfriend?? No hunny, that’s a HUSBAND."

voltex wrote:

"Not even my white mother can do my hair😔"

Dmi 🧚🏾‍♀️ commented:

"I’m crying at the fact that he learned how to attach the hair, and you can’t 😭 love his dedication."

babyspears9 added:

"This is a flex."

Nico gushed:

"As someone who does their own hair... keep him, girl! 💕 besides, stylists are charging extortionate prices for braids these days 😭"

kelliekel3 added:

"He is a KEEPER! Your hair looks beautiful."

Nonono-kinda was impressed:

"Having a boyfriend who learned how to help with your hair is such a green flag! He is investing in you!"

DJ added:

"Girl… keep him. I let my hubby help me take down my braids once…20 yers ago. He is no longer allowed to touch my hair🤪"

