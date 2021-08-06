Ashleigh Buhai: age, husband, P.O.B, Olympics, earnings, caddy, ranking, worth

You may be wondering, what is Ashleigh Buhai's nationality? Who and where is she? Ashleigh Buhai is a three-time Ladies South African Open Golf winner, a record no one had set in 101 years. She could not travel to Japan, citing the rising Covid-19 infections in the Olympic village and Tokyo. The South African golfer has an impressive record at home. Join us as we discover more!

Ashleigh Buhai won many trophies while still an amateur. Photo: @golfinmorocco2013

Source: Facebook

Ashleigh Buhai holds the prestigious title of the youngest golfer to win SA's ladies Match Play double and Amateur Stroke Play. She was the only female representing Mzansi in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics' women's golf tournament. Team South Africa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Garrick Higgo represented the country in the men's tournament.

Ashleigh Buhai profile summary

Full name: Ashleigh Ann Buhai

Ashleigh Ann Buhai Date of birth: 11th May 1989

11th May 1989 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Age: 32 years

32 years Career: Professional golfer

Professional golfer Professional wins: 5

5 Current Tour(s): LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour;

LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour; ANA Inspiration: T75: 2019

T75: 2019 Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: White

White Father: Gianni Bugno

Gianni Bugno Siblings: 7

7 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: David Buhai

David Buhai Net worth: $3 million and $5

$3 million and $5 Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Ashleigh Buhai's Facebook: Ashleigh Buhai

Ashleigh Buhai Ashleigh Buhai's Twitter handle: @ash_simon

@ash_simon Ashleigh Buhai's Instagram page: ashbuhaigolf

Ashleigh Buhai biography

Ashleigh Buhai's age is 32 years in 2021, as she was born on 11th May 1989. Millions of people want to know where Ashleigh Buhai is from? The golfer was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. She started playing golf at the tender age of 6, thanks to her dad's influence.

She has won several Sunshine Ladies Tour titles. Photo: @SportsMvt (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What was Ashleigh Buhai's maiden name? When Ashleigh married, she dropped her second name, Simon, for Buhai (her husband's surname). Two of her seven siblings are Kim Métraux and Vesna Bugarski. This article includes some more fascinating facts.

Who is Ashleigh Buhai married to?

Ashleigh Buhai's husband, David, is a South African professional golf caddie. He was Jeongeun Lee6's caddie, a 2019 US Women's Open winner, and caddies in the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

They met at the Gavan Levenson's golf academy in Johannesburg. Ashleigh Buhai's spouse competed in the South African Amateur circuit and stopped in 2006. The pair were in a long-distance relationship.

David has been Ashleigh Buhai's caddy on many occasions. He left his job as a general manager at a shoe store to become a full-time caddie. David once took a flight to replace his wife's caddie, who had suffered a broken leg.

David and Ashleigh Buhai's wedding was in December 2016, for they celebrated their second marriage anniversary with Instagram fans on 15th December 2018. The couple has a home in Palm Beach Gardens, south Florida.

Ashleigh Buhai's career life

She won four professional titles as an amateur. The golfer won the 2004 South African Open at the age of 14. Three years later, she won the tournament for a second time. Between 2004 to 2007, she won the South African Amateur Stroke Play champion four times and was the South African Amateur Match Play champion thrice.

Her husband, David Buhai, is a professional golf caddie. Photo: @ashbuhaigolf

Source: Instagram

Buhai participated in the Rolex Tournament of Champions and World Amateur Team Championships in 2006. Between 2005 to 2007, she and Laurette Maritz represented SA thrice at the Women's World Cup of Golf, an LPGA Tour's unofficial event.

She also won the 2005 Pam Golding Classic and the 2006 Nedbank Masters in 2006 the Ladies Africa Tour before becoming a professional in 2007 on her 18th birthday. This was after she made history as the youngest female to win the Ladies European Tour.

The 18-year-old won the Catalonia Ladies Masters in the Ladies European Tour. Ashleigh became a rookie after qualifying for the LPGA tournament in 2008 after taking the 24th position at the Evian Masters and the 18th spot at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament.

The player was the best T15 finish at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic in 2014. In 2016, Ashleigh Buhai's Olympics record in Rio was 50 points, and she earned 67 points in the ShopRite LPGA Classic's final round.

Buhai made it to the first runner-up position at the 2017 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. She was the best T7 finish at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2018 and got the runner-up position at the Cambia Portland Classic.

The golfer was ranked ninth on the 2020 Birdies Tour. She was the best major finish of solo fifth in the same year at the AIG Women's British Open. While aiming for the LPGA title this year, Ashleigh played against her childhood idol, Ernie Els, and won.

The two first met in the 1998 South Africa Open. They met several times afterwards, including having a casual game in Florida. Ashleigh took to the tournament a poster of Els signed for her.

She became the youngest female to win the Ladies European Tour on her 18th birthday. Photo: @TheGolfClub.By.Khuntong

Source: Facebook

In summary, Ashleigh Buhai's most notable wins are:

2007 Catalonia Ladies Masters

2011 ISPS Handa Portugal Ladies Open

2018 Investec South African Women's Open

2004 Acer South African Women's Open

2007 Acer South African Women's Open

Ashleigh Buhai's earnings and rankings

Ashleigh Buhai's ranking on the Rolex website is at the 80th spot with 62 points. The site also shows events international female golf players have completed and their best performances.

Ashleigh Buhai's net worth ranges from $3 million and $5 million. Her first time to make more than $100,000 in a season was in 2017, and she was once a Yeezy sneakers' brand ambassador. LPGA estimates Ashleigh Buhai's career earnings as $1,968,321 per annum.

Ashleigh Buhai spends time with her family, listens to music and plays the guitar when she is not on the golf course. Besides COVID 19, her second reason for withdrawing from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was to focus on upcoming tours.

READ ALSO: Akani Simbine: age, height, wife, fastest time, Olympics vs Bolt, worth

Briefly.co.za shared Akani Simbine's biography. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simbine became the first African athlete to get a gold medal in blue-ribbon events.

He was born and raised in Kempton Park, Gauteng and played football in high school. The 27-year-old Akani has bagged many Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, and World Championships medals. Read more here!

Source: Briefly.co.za