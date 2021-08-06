Lionel Messi will no longer continue at Spanish club Barcelona according to a blockbuster statement by the club

The Catalan giants cited financial and structural issues over Messi’s contract extension and the supporters are outraged

Barcelona fans are demanding full explanation from club officials as regards what went wrong over their legend’s deal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Barcelona fans have continued to express mixed feelings over the departure of club legend Lionel Messi and they are demanding full explanation from club authorities, GOAL reports.

The world was stunned on Thursday night, August 5, when news broke that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will no longer continue at the club.

The entire Catalunya remains eclipsed in grief, disbelief and ultimately sorrow as Barcelona supporters continue to express emotions.

Lionel Messi departs Barcelona. Photo: Jose Jordan

Source: Getty Images

Perhaps Messi himself would be stunned as he had greatly reduced his wage just to join his teammates in training this week ahead of the friendly against Juventus.

Barcelona however claimed that they had wanted their captain to stay, but the situation became controversial due to La Liga’s financial constraints.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Club president Joan Laporta has always publicly stated that Messi would remain in Camp Nou as they will find a way to register him, but the fans demand explanation.

Messi's links to other clubs, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in particular, had faded according to Fotmob.

City were chasing – and have signed – Jack Grealish for £100 million ($139m), while PSG reinforced with Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and others.

Messi spotted with PSG stars

Lionel Messi reunited with former Barcelona teammate Neymar Ibiza as well as three Prais Saint-Germain stars including Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes.

Messi was looking cute in his green check shirt with denim shorts as well as white sneakers to go with it.

Neymar who is regularly fashion-conscious wore a white t-shirt and black shorts combo as he posted their photo on Instagram and wrote: 'Amigos'.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner after the final whistle consoled Neymar who was reduced to tears after the encounter as they hugged each other.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za