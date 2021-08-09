In relation to the killings that happened in Phoenix, a suburb in KwaZulu-Natal, Minister of Police Bheki Cele says the police have made more arrests

Cele says that nine more people have been arrested bringing the total number of arrests made now 31

Cele stated that the police are also expected to make more arrests in connection to the instigators of the unrest

DURBAN - The South African Police Services has made more arrests in connection to the brutal murders of 36 people in Phoenix during the violent protests last month.

While addressing the residents of KwaMadlala in Lamontville, Minister of Police Bheki Cele confirmed that nine additional people have been arrested bringing the total of arrests to 31, according to SABC News.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has confirmed that a total of 31 people have been arrested in relation to the murders in Phoenix during the unrest last month. Image: Phill Magakoe

"People that have been arrested in Phoenix are now 31. Some of them you know they were 22 and they are added, they will be going to court but all together they are 31," said Cele.

The police are expected to make more arrests in relation to the murders that took place in what is thought to be racially motivated vigilantism killings.

Cele added that as it still stands they have identified 12 people believed to be the masterminds of the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, however, more people are expected to be arrested.

Police seize weapons in relation to Phoenix killings

According to EWN, the police have confiscated over 150 firearms from four local security companies to determine whether or not they were used during the killings.

Police Minister Bheki Cele gives details on the violence that took place in Phoenix

Briefly News previously reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele set the record straight on the murders that took place in the suburb of Phoenix in Durban during the unrest last month in a media briefing on Tuesday.

Bheki Cele says illegal roadblocks had been set up in Phoenix to target a certain race

Cele stated that community members set up illegal roadblocks to prevent entry into Phoenix, resulting in killings, violence, shootings as well as assault of people based on race, according to SABC News.

"Some set up armed search points and the situation rapidly deteriorated with some people being racially profiled at search points," Cele said, according to a quote by IOL.

He stated that the illegal roadblocks mainly affected African people. A few of those who died as a result of the violence in Phoenix were of Indian descent.

Cele confirmed that 36 people had been killed, 30 people had been shot and two were burnt alive, one was stabbed and another was run over while two were assaulted, which resulted in their deaths.

