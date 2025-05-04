Miguel Cardoso has showered praises on Mamelodi Sundowns players after their remarkable victory over Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening

The Portuguese manager is on the verge of leading the defending champions to their eighth consecutive Betway Premiership titles after winning the last seven editions of the competition

The former Esperance of Tunisia head coach also shared his thought about the performance of his players against the Blue and Gold Army

Mamelodi Sundowns manager has heaped praise on his players after their blistering performance against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

The Brazilians took the lead through Tashreeq Matthews in the first half, before summer signing Iqraam Rayners sealed the victory with another goal in the second period.

The win came days after their 3-0 victory over Richards Bay at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. They need to maintain their winning form as the title race between them and Orlando Pirates heats up.

Cardoso hails Sundowns players after City win

During his post-match interview on SuperSport TV, Cardoso took time to praise Sundowns' players after their performance against Cape Town City in their last match in the Betway Premiership.

The Portuguese manager admitted that the match was not easy, especially in the first 45 minutes, and stated that he made some tactical adjustments during the half-time break before heading into the second period of the match.

"Yeah, it was fantastic," Cardoso told SuperSport.

"Another strong performance from the team. It wasn’t an easy match—especially the first half, where we had to adjust our positioning. At halftime, we made some key corrections, and the players responded perfectly.

"In the second half, we raised our level even more, scored some beautiful goals, and put in a solid overall display.

"What can I say? The players are fully committed and fighting hard for what they believe in. We’re taking it one game at a time, staying focused, and pushing forward.

"That said, we respect every opponent. The next challenge will be tough again, so we have to stay grounded and keep working."

Mamelodi Sundowns will now switch focus to their next match against Chippa United in midweek, with Orlando Pirates following them closely in the title race.

The Brazilians have won the Betway Premiership for the past seven seasons and are hoping to make it eight in a row this campaign. They are currently 12 points ahead of the Sea Robbers, with the Bucs having two outstanding matches.

Cardoso gives update on Mothiba

Briefly News earlier reported that Miguel Cardoso has shared a new update about the possibility of Lebo Mothiba playing for Mamelodi Sundowns before the end of this season.

The South African striker joing the PSL giants on a free transfer in the January window but has failed to feature in any of their games sinced then.

The former Lille star is reportedly up for selection in Sundowns remaining games in the league and could be an important player for them in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News