Life has turned around for a man and his family after he became a multonaire by winning the lottery

The man, who worked as a production operator at a supermarket, was on his way to work at 4:30am when he learnt he won R71 884 680

The man identified as Paul Drake expressed excitement at the thought of having a changed financial status but said it wouldn't change his personality

A man moved from being a supermarket worker to a multi-millionaire in one day after hitting it big in ahe lottery.

Metro.co.uk reports that Paul Drake was seated in his car at 4:30am about to zoom off to work when he found out that he was the recipient of an R71 million in the lottery.

The man was overwhelmed with surprise at discovering that he is a multi-millionaire Photo Credit: Metro.co.uk

The surprised man ran back inside the house to inform his wife, identified as Louise, of the great news.

The Argus has it that Paul purchased his Lotto Lucky Dip tickets from a store in Seafield, Scotland and matched all six main numbers – 23, 26, 34, 36, 44 and 59 – in the Wednesday 28 July draw to claim the whopping prize.

Paul quit his job as a supermarket worker

Paul, a production operator at a supermarket, quit his job subsequently while his wife is still a district nurse.

The couple is now said to be planning trips to Florida and New York with their sons. They intend to buy Porsche and a Range Rover. 47-year-old Paul has however stated that their newly found financial status will not change who he is.

