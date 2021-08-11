Saapa Calls for a Halt on the Issuing of Liquor Licences at Petrol Stations

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance has made calls for provincial governments to halt the issuing of licences for alcohol to be sold at petrol stations

In June, both BP and Pick n Pay Express were granted licenses to sell wine and now Saapa along with 23 groups want the government to intervene

The alliance wishes to have the government take part in conversations surrounding the awarding of liquor licences to petrol stations

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa) has called on liquor authorities in the different provinces to bring forth a moratorium (delay or suspension of a law or an activity) on the awarding of licences for alcohol to be sold at petrol stations.

Just two months ago, Pick n Pay Express and BP was given a grocer's license. This licence allows for the two companies to sell wine; making it the first license in the country to allow for this to happen.

Along with 23 groups, Saapa is calling on the South African government to make a move. Saapa and the organisations want the Trade, Industry and Competition department to intervene and host talks with provincial departments which are in charge of issuing liquor licences.

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance has called on the government to halt the issuing of licences for petrol stations to sell alcohol.

Source: Getty Images

According to EWN, Director of Saapa Maurice Smithers stated that the alliance had spoken to the government as well as reached out to premiers and MEC's regarding the issue of the licence. Saapa director, Maurice Smithers, said that they'd spoken to the government and had also reached out to premiers and MECs regarding the issue.

Smithers stated that the alliance would be pushing cabinet, explaining that a number of ministers have allegedly indicated that they believed that better legislation was needed. He went on to explain that they were in contact with various organisations across the globe that are currently looking into the global alcohol policy alliance and the issue of alcohol harm around the world.

Saapa recently held a press conference regarding the alliance wanting to halt the liquor license for petrol stations.

