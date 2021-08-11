Gogo Receives Orders from All Over the World After Hustle Goes Viral, SA Reacts

A local gogo is reportedly receiving orders from all over the world after snaps of her mat creations went viral

Her son first posted the pictures in the hopes of generating business for his entrepreneurial mom

Mzansi took to the comments section and celebrated the hard-working kasi hustler

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local gogo is proving you're never too old to stay on the grind after sharing images of her intricate carpet creations. The elderly entrepreneur's designs went viral after her son posted snaps of the beautiful mats and it's reported that the gogo now receives orders from all over the world.

A local gogo is selling mats to customers from all over the world. Images: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Facebook

, Briefly News shared the inspiring old lady's story in a Facebook post. Gogo has clearly been practising her craft for many years, as is made clear by the quality of her work.

Local social media users were happy to see an elderly woman thriving in the often-challenging South African economy. Many people really wanted to get their hands on one of the beautiful mats.

Check out some of the comments below:

Nkanyiso Kiing West Mvelase said:

"Where do we put in orders. I need two."

Themba Tlou Themba said:

"Her grandson said they sell one for R600."

Yo Yo Toto said:

"To think her grandson posted her last week at other group some criticised, saying gogo's mat is too much expensive... big up admin."

Mapulah Mabe said:

"This is what we should teach our kids."

Ofentse Peloane said:

"Pure talent."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Old woman drops walking aid, busts epic legwork as she dances with young man

In some more news about timeless gogos, Briefly News previously reported that an old woman has impressed over a million persons on social media with her beautiful dancing.

The woman showed that age is just a number as she stole the show and hearts while at a dance with a young man. A video shared on Instagram by @upworthy showed the woman as she handed her walking aid to a guest present at the event and joined a man to dance.

To the surprise of the man, she followed effortlessly to the rhythm of the song playing in the background. The old woman matched his every move with beautiful footwork that left the mouths of guests present hanging.

People loved her energetic performance

@happyangelsdancing stated:

"Go Abuela!!! you have more spunk than I do. When the heart us willing, the body will follow! Loving this!!"

@hardenvenita said:

"Hey now Mamacita when I grow up I want to be just like you you go lady wow you got some moves."

@throughlymily commented:

"This is so lovely! It puts a smile on my face. Forever young."

@lizstatz7 reacted:

"Go Mama!! Can’t ever forget how to dance!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za