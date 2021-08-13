Tito Mboweni Gives Political Advice, SA Has Mixed Reactions: #Leadership

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has taken to social media and shared his thoughts on the world of Government

The politician urged his colleagues to stay one step ahead of their opponents and to keep them guessing

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their cheeky reactions to the friendly advice

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is giving South Africans some political advice. The fun-loving politician usually keeps things quite informal on social media but this week chose to share his interesting diplomatic philosophies.

Tito Mboweni is giving out political advice online. Image: Getty

Source: Facebook

, @tito_mboweni dropped the pearls of wisdom.

"In politics, you must always be ahead of your opponents and competitors. Keep them guessing. Whilst you plan and execute your next steps. Remember that!" he captioned the post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It seems the paternal advice was met with mixed reactions from social media users. While some teased the former minister for turning into a 'motivational speaker' since his retirement, others celebrated Mboweni for giving out such wise counselling.

Check out some of the entertaining comments to the post below:

@MtwanaXabiso said:

"Cyril has turned you into a motivational speaker."

@TeffuJoy said:

"What's next- Tin Fish Warehouse?"

@Kimbaleigh1 said:

"He's saying gore he's way ahead of his opponents."

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"President Mboweni."

@RamboDzhutshu said:

"It appears that you are referring to #CR22 and yourself. You made a very good team with the President. Intellectuals of note. Be blessed... Munna wa Limpopo."

Mboweni living peacefully after stepping down, shows off his cooking skills

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is certainly not letting the news of his retirement get him down. The highly spirited home-cook recently shared a few snaps of the lovely meal he prepared as a final end to his time in office.

Heading online, @tito_mboweni shared pics of the scrumptious-looking meal.

"This is how it ended! Beautiful!!" he enthusiastically captioned the post.

Trading in his infamous pilchard recipe for a tin of sardines, the politician paired the fish beautifully with some lemon and garlic. The beautiful meal also featured a homemade stew.

Locals took to the comments section to bid farewell to their bubbly minister.

Check out some of the cute comments below:

@Mmadikgosi_23 said:

"You see,you can now cook in peace and follow your passion."

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Pensioner's meal."

@TherealMJNcube said:

"You are a perfect example that people become a better version of themselves after ending a toxic relationship."

@moabelo_tshepo said:

"Stop lying, it can't be you minister. A sudden improvement like this? Buwa nnete."

@TsakaniMabaso16 said:

"Keep your negativity outta here, we've been with BabMboweni for months in this cooking business."

@BarbaraMohale said:

"How about making a TV show… cook with ordinary citizens and talk about their journey of how they got to where they are now, how they see the country, what they would change, etc…"

Source: Briefly.co.za