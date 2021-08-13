Manqoba Mngqithi Analyses Stuart Baxter's Squad Ahead of Their MTN8 Clash

Manqoba Mngqithi has a few ideas about what Stuart Baxter might have up his sleeve for their MTN8 encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to win the match and go through to the semi-final because they've been unlucky lately

Baxter said in the media that Kaizer Chiefs will do their best to take Mamelodi Sundowns "off their perch"

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has an idea of how Kaizer Chiefs is going to line up in their MTN8 clash on Sunday afternoon. Mngqithi has given a bit of an analysis on how things are going to go this weekend.

The co-coach of Sundowns thinks that Chiefs are going to push bodies forward and attack. Samir Nurkovic is a target when it comes to goals and the coach thinks that the play will be centred around him in the beginning.

He also thinks that the team will be much different from the side he faced last season, especially based on what Stuart Baxter has said in the media, according to a report by The South African.

“Based on what he said in the media, he is also coming out guns blazing,” said Mngqithi.

"We know for a fact that Baxter is very good in transition in my mind, I am already thinking about players like Kgaogelo Sekgota and Keagan Dolly but there's a very big contrast regards to Samir Nurkovic, who very much is a box striker," he said according to KickOff.

The Sundowns coach also added that he has a lot of respect for Baxter and is looking forward to see how he actually lines up for the game. Expectations are high for both clubs and a spot in the semi-final is on the line.

