Skeem Saam viewers were on the edge of their seats after the latest episode of Skeem Saam

Thugs burst into Café Rovuwa resulting in high drama with viewers thinking Lehasa got the best of Fanie

Social media users love the show and would rather see two episodes of the hit drama

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Skeem Saam viewers are loving the soapie after an action-packed episode saw gunmen storm into Café Rovuwa.

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the high drama that played out on their screens.

Skeem Saam viewers love the show and can't get enough of it. Photo credit: @SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite Meikie made a comeback as well among other highlights of the latest episode of Skeem Saam.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Viewers react to the action-packed episode

@AmbaniInnocent:

"Ablone apratakatkaralkata mahn! I really don't wanna meet an angry coloured. That Trevor Noah lookalike was sent by Lehasa I believe #SkeemSaam."

@Sello_Chuene:

"This is a hit on Fani, nothing to do with abalone."

@judgeforexwiz:

"They must remove that useless Generations and give us two episodes every day of Skeem Saam."

@CeeNkuna:

"Fanie has always been dodgy ever since that abalone deal "

@MoganeTshepi:

"Friday the 13th catching up on Fanie #SkeemSaam"

@CeeNkuna:

"Appreciation to Lehasa guys his guy's acting level is on another level let's show him some love."

'Skeem Saam’s’ Pebetsi Matlaila shows off her babies, preaching the strength of women

South African actress Pebetsi Matlaila is a proud mother of two beautiful children. Being a mother is Pebetsi’s greatest blessing.

Taking to social media to show off her babies, Pebetsi reflected on the strength of a woman. Women are the pillars of strengths in families and the glue that holds communities together.

Comparing women to the majestic Phoenix, Pebetsi highlighted that “the strength of a woman is not only in her endurance or tolerance.”

Pebetsi Matlaila ends trolls commenting on her post-pregnancy weight

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has responded to criticism around her weight struggles as she recuperates on maternity leave following her pregnancy, reported Briefly News.

While spending quality time at home with her newborn baby, the actress, who plays Mokgadi on Mzansi's popular SABC 1 soap opera, took to social media where she shared a picture of her look two months ago.

In an accompanying message, Matlaila detailed that it took her nine months, the length of a normal full-term pregnancy, to put on the baby weight.

After setting the scene with this comment, the actress took a bite at detractors, stating she is not going to subject herself to the pressures of society which dictate that she loses weight right away.

The new mom did not shy away from adding that the expectations are unrealistic, although her decision is not to subject herself to dangerous methods simply to uphold the status quo.

Source: Briefly.co.za