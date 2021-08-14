Most of the world's best athletes have dedicated their lives to their chosen sport from a young age, and rugby is no exception. So, selecting the top rugby school in South Africa is a vital stepping stone toward a professional rugby career. South Africa is a very rugby-oriented country, and your choices of schools can be overwhelming, so Briefly.co.za has supplied you with the top 10 Rugby schools based on their rankings in South Africa 2021.

Paarl Gimnasium is currently the top ranking rugby school in South Africa. Photo: @boishaairugby/Instagram

The easiest way to compare schools is to look at their team's latest rugby rankings. Unfortunately, 2021 has not been able to see a complete season due to the pandemic. Here is a look at how high schools have performed this year so far and where they place in the South African rugby rankings.

What is the best school in South Africa?

Below is a list of the top ten South African school rugby rankings as of 17 May 2021. The number alongside the school name represents their average bonus points earned per game, followed by the number of games played this season.

Usually, a total of five games must be played by each team to calculate the overall rugby ranking. However, COVID 19 protocols have affected game-play, and some schools have not had the opportunity to complete all five matches as social distancing protocols shortened the season this year.

Top rugby schools in South Africa 2021

Briefly.co.za has compiled a list of the top ten schools focusing on their rugby programmes. This list is based on each school's rugby ranking and determined by their statistics in the games played so far in 2021. Unfortunately this year has not seen a full rugby season.

1. Paarl Gimnasium: 10.460 (5)

Currently undefeated, this Afrikaans public school is situated in the Western Cape. Several Springboks emerged from these halls, as Paarl Gimnasium have a dedicated programme for their sports heroes, making it the most popular and top-achieving in the high school rugby rankings.

2.Grey College: 9.050 (4)

Grey College is a bilingual English/Afrikaans all-boys high school located in Bloemfontein, in the Free State. An education research institute nominated this school as the best in the country in all-round education not too long ago. Ireland's Richardt Strauss graduated from Grey before his international success.

The Oakdale rugby boys training in May 2021. Photo: @oakdalebulle1928/Instagram

3. Oakdale: 8.933 (3)

This boarding school is situated in the Western Cape along the Garden Route and was founded in 1928. Oakdale boasts that 70% of their learners are involved in 16 rugby teams run by the school. Johan Muller, Pedrie Wannenburg and Meyer Bosman went on from here to become Springboks.

4. Glenwood: 8.400 (2)

This school was formerly known as Durban Technical High School (1916). Glenwood High School works with thirty rugby teams on a regular basis and has trained over five hundred students in this proud sport. T heir team represented South Africa in Japan's 2008 Sanix Youth Tournament.

Glenwood is proud to announce that 12 of our U16 and 13 of our U18 rugby boys have been invited to attend the respective Provincial Training Camps. Photo: @glenwoodhighschool/Instagram

5. Outeniqua: 8.033 (3)

This co-ed boarding school is situated in George in the Western Cape. Also knows as Kwaggas, this facility is the largest Afrikaans school located between Cape Town and Gqeberha. Their Old Boys Faan Conradie, Warrick Gelant, Johan Heunis, and Marco Wentzel were Springbok sports stars.

6. Durbanville: 7.777 (3)

Durbanville High School was founded in 1827, making it the second oldest school in the history of South Africa. This Afrikaans public school is situated in the Western Cape and currently assists around 940 learners with their academic, sport and cultural development.

Hoërskool Outeniqua wins 70-7 against Hugenote in May, 2019. Photo: @instakwa_/Instagram

7. Bishops: 7.467 (3)

Situated in Rondebosch, Cape Town, this independent all-boys school teaches all three foundation phases, from Grade R through to College level. Old Boys Connor Evans, Sacha Mngomezulu, Keagan Blankenberg have signed up with WP Rugby and they are due to begin in 2021.

8. Paarl Boys High: 7.240 (5)

Also referred to as Hoer Jogenskool Paarl, this school is another of the oldest in the country, and it was founded in 1868. Their latest U19 match against their rivals from Paarl Gimnasium had over 2000 spectators in the stands. The Western Cape sure takes their high school rugby seriously.

9. Hilton College: 7.200 (2)

Hilton College is a private boarding school for boys situated in KwaZulu-Natal. With regards to rugby, Hilton's goal is to focus on:

"First, the pure, visceral fun of playing the game. Then, the satisfaction of doing his personal best. And – in learning to apply discipline, handle disappointment and develop a growth mindset – that golden moment he discovers his inner grit."

Congratulations to Hilton's Old Boy Cameron Wright who has been selected for the Springbok squad. Photo: @hiltoncollege1872/Instagram

10. St Andrews College: 6.333 (3)

Reverend John Armstrong founded this Anglican all-boys school in 1855. It is located in Makhanda, Eastern Cape and also provides boarding facilities. Rugby is the most popular sport played by the St Andrews boys, and Springboks Ryan Kankowski and Nick Mallett previously called this college home.

What is the best rugby school in the world?

Although not currently the top-ranking school in South Africa, Grey College is still considered by many to be the best rugby school worldwide. This is due to their incredible winning record.

Salmon van Huyssteen during the FNB Classic Clashes match between Grey College and Affies in Bleomfontein, 2013. Photo: GettyImages

Which country has the best rugby schools?

The opinion of which school is the best in the world is subjective, depending on where your loyalties lie. Briefly.co.za has, however, compiled a short list of the top-achieving international rugby schools:

New Zealand: Hamilton Boys

England: Wellington College

Australia: Brisbane Boys

South Africa : Grey College

: Ireland: Blackrock College

Under-18 International Series match between SA Schools and Wales in Paarl, South Africa, 2018. Photo: GettyImages

Many opportunities are granted to young aspiring professional athletes in a country so passionate about its Springboks and provincial team matches. Many South Africans claim that their "blood is green" and wish to grant their children the best rugby training our country offers. Luckily, Briefly.co.za has brought you the best of the best for your consideration.

