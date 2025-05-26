Popular anime femboy characters you need to know: the ultimate list

Anime femboy characters blend charm and mystery, captivating fans with their unique gender expression. These characters challenge traditional roles while adding depth and diversity to anime stories. Their delicate looks and confident personalities make them unforgettable icons in the anime world.

Key takeaways

Femboy characters display feminine aesthetics and behaviours.

Haku from Naruto is a loyal and graceful character whose feminine looks misled many, including the protagonist, Naruto.

is a loyal and graceful character whose feminine looks misled many, including the protagonist, Naruto. Kuranosuke Koibuchi from Princess Jellyfish is notable for his flamboyant fashion sense and courage to express his femininity openly.

Popular anime femboy characters

Anime femboy characters showcase a fascinating mix of femininity and masculinity, breaking stereotypes. They often surprise viewers with their strength, wit, and playful nature. They include:

Name Anime series Eljuia Endride Kazuki GetBackers Alois Trancy Black Butler Saika Totsuka My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Mariya Shidou Maria✝Holic Makoto Minami-ke Marulk Made in Abyss Rimuru Tempest That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Lio Fotia Promare Gowther Seven Deadly Sins Tetora Log Horizon Gasper Vladi High School DXD Ritsu Sohma Fruit Basket Hime Arikawa Himegoto Nuriko Fushigi Yuugi Titus Alexius Magi Kuranosuke Koibuchi Princess Jellyfish Haku Naruto Hideri Kanzaki Blend-S Felix Argyle Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World

20. Eljuia

Anime series: Endride

Personality : Creativity, insightfulness, and strong intuition

: Creativity, insightfulness, and strong intuition Played by : Kousuke Toriumi

: Kousuke Toriumi Age: 20–24

Eljuia is a supporting character from the anime Endride and a member of the rebel group Ignaz. His elegant appearance, including long white hair and ornate clothing, often makes others mistake him for a woman. Eljuia is also known for his mysterious ability to predict the future.

19. Kazuki

Anime series : GetBackers

: Personality: Graceful and naive

Graceful and naive Played by : Sōichirō Hoshi

: Sōichirō Hoshi Age: 17–22

Kazuki is the heir of the noble Fuuchouin family and the last master of the Fuuchouin Thread Arts. His elegant appearance and demeanour often make him mistaken for a woman. Despite his gentle and trusting nature, he has served as one of the Four Kings of VOLTS and the head of the Fuuga group.

18. Alois Trancy

Anime series : Black Butler

: Personality : Cheerful

: Cheerful Played by: Luci Christian and Nana Mizuki

Luci Christian and Nana Mizuki Age: 14

Voiced by Nana Mizuki in Japanese, Trancy is the 14-year-old Earl of the Trancy household. Alois is characterised by his platinum blond hair, icy blue eyes, and flamboyant Victorian attire, including a plum-purple frock coat and high-heeled boots.

17. Saika Totsuka

Anime series: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

Personality: Soft and Kind

Soft and Kind Played by: Mikako Komatsu

Mikako Komatsu Age: 16–17

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is among the top anime with femiboys, with the outstanding Saika Totsuka. He is often mistaken for a girl due to his cute face and feminine stature, which always ruffles Saika's ever-soft and kind demeanour.

16. Mariya Shidou

Anime series: Maria✝Holic

Personality: Excellent intuition

Excellent intuition Played by: Yū Kobayashi

Yū Kobayashi Age: 18

Mariya is among the most popular femboys in the history of manga series. He is the main antagonist from Maria✝Holic, one of the anime with a femboy main character. He portrayed himself as willing to go to any length to keep his secret of being an only boy at a girls' catholic school.

15. Makoto

Anime series: Minami-ke

Personality : Shy

: Shy Played by : Rika Morinaga

: Rika Morinaga Age: 15–17

Makoto is an elementary school student and a classmate of Chiaki Minami. He develops a crush on Haruka Minami and, to spend more time at the Minami household, he adopts a female persona named Mako-chan. This leads to humorous situations, as only a few characters know his true identity.

14. Marulk

Anime series: Made in Abyss

Personality : Shy and polite

: Shy and polite Played by : Aki Toyosaki

: Aki Toyosaki Age: 16-20

Marulk, a supporting character from the anime and manga series Made in Abyss, is the apprentice to the White Whistle Delver, Ozen the Immovable, and resides at the Seeker Camp in the Abyss's second layer. Despite his youthful appearance and attire, Marulk demonstrates maturity and responsibility, often assisting in the camp's operations and guiding newcomers.

13. Rimuru Tempest

Anime series: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Personality: Kind-hearted, wise, and highly adaptive

Kind-hearted, wise, and highly adaptive Played by: Miho Okasaki

Miho Okasaki Age: 3-4

Rimuru Tempest is the main protagonist of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, originally a human who is reborn as a powerful slime in a fantasy world. Kind-hearted, strategic, and highly adaptable, Rimuru quickly rises to become the leader of the Jura Tempest Federation, promoting peace among monsters and other races.

12. Lio Fotia

Anime series: Promare

Personality : Cool and ruthless

: Cool and ruthless Played by: Taichi Saotome

Taichi Saotome Age: Early 20s

Identified by his sly grin, Lio Fontia is the leader of the mad Burnish, a group of mutants highly opposed to humans. Initially, he is portrayed as an evil character who challenges the show's protagonist, but eventually crosses sides to start fighting evil.

11. Gowther

Anime series : Seven Deadly Sins

: Personality : Emotionless

: Emotionless Played by: Yūhei Takagi

Yūhei Takagi Age: Over 3000 years

Created by a powerful wizard to look like his old lover, Gowther spots a delicate face, long hair, and slender physique. The femboy anime character is usually full of himself and acts emotionless.

10. Tetora

Anime series: Log Horizon

Personality: Playful

Playful Played by: Yukiyo Fujii

Yukiyo Fujii Age: 16-17

Usually identified by his catchphrase, It's Tetra, baby, Tetora is a charismatic Cleric-Idol who brings energy and humour to the series. Despite being male in real life, Tetora embraces his female avatar.

9. Gasper Vladi

Anime series: High School DXD

Personality: Coward

Coward Played by: Ayane Sakura

Ayane Sakura Age: 16-20

Gasper is a cross-dressing male Dhampir, a half-vampire, half-human, who was reincarnated as a Devil by Rias Gremory. He possesses the powerful Sacred Gear Forbidden Balor View, which allows him to stop time within his field of vision. Although he dresses as a lady, he prefers to engage with girls at school.

8. Ritsu Sohma

Anime series : Fruit Basket

: Personality : Low self-esteem and extremely apologetic

: Low self-esteem and extremely apologetic Played by : Miina Tominaga

: Miina Tominaga Age: 20-22

The overly cute femboy anime character from Fruit Basket, Ritsu, captures viewers' attention with his long cascading hair. He initially dresses as a woman due to his low self-esteem, and to evade pressure from society, he eventually gains the courage to dress as a boy and cut his hair short.

7. Hime Arikawa

Anime series: Himegoto

Personality: Quiet and polite

Quiet and polite Played by: Yūki Kuwahara

Yūki Kuwahara Age: 17

Hime Arikawa is a pink-haired femboy anime character in the critically acclaimed series Himegoto. When his family is faced with financial constraints, his parents force him to cross-dress as a girl while going to school to receive financial assistance.

6. Nuriko

Anime series: Fushigi Yuugi

Personality: Playful and kindhearted

Playful and kindhearted Played by: Chika Sakamoto

Chika Sakamoto Age: 18

Voiced by Chika Sakamoto, Nuriko is a bisexual trans character whose purple hair and pink eyes enhance his femininity. Initially, he acts immature, but eventually acts more mature despite using his immaturity as a shield to his sorrow and grief of losing his sister.

5. Titus Alexius

Anime series: Magi

Personality: Arrogant

Arrogant Played by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Age: 15-19

Titus Alexius is a brilliant, kind-hearted magi with immense magical talent and unwavering loyalty. Despite being biologically male, he is often mistaken for a girl due to his feminine features and high-pitched voice. He bonds deeply with others, especially Alladin, who brings out his inner compassion.

4. Kuranosuke Koibuchi

Anime series : Princess Jellyfish

: Personality : Courageous

: Courageous Played by: Koji Seto and Mitsuki Saiga

Koji Seto and Mitsuki Saiga Age: 19-20

Kuranosuke Koibuchi is among the outstanding femboy anime characters in anime history. He is portrayed as a college student who loves cross-dressing. His flamboyant fashion sense and personality hugely contrast with that of the introverted jellyfish-loving residents of Amamizukan.

3. Haku

Anime series : Naruto

: Personality: Loyal

Loyal Played by : Mayumi Asano

: Mayumi Asano Age: 16

Although Haku is initially portrayed as evil, constantly clashing with Naruto, the good-hearted and eager Shinobi believes that protecting someone you care about makes you stronger. His loyalty and unwavering resolve make him one of the most beloved anime femboys ever.

2. Hideri Kanzaki

Anime series: Blend-S

Personality: Picky person

Picky person Played by: Sora Tokui

Sora Tokui Age: 16

Voiced by Sora Tokui, Hideri is an endearing crossgender protagonist in the popular manga series Blend-S. He takes up the role of an idol at Cafe Stile thanks to his long silver hair, teal eyes, and feminine body shape.

1. Felix Argyle

Anime series: Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Personality: Loyal

Loyal Played by: Yui Horie

Yui Horie Age: 20 years old

Popularly known as Ferris, Argyle is Crusch Karsten's knight with furry-like features. He is a demi-human with striking amber eyes and flax-coloured hair. Following her introduction, he did not hesitate to express his feminine aura and enchanting masculinity.

What is a femboy anime?

A femboy anime features male characters who embrace traditionally feminine clothing, behaviour, or appearance styles. They may wear dresses, use feminine speech, or possess delicate features while identifying as male, adding charm and emotional depth to storylines.

What gender is a femboy?

A femboy identifies as male but expresses themselves in a feminine way. This can include wearing traditionally feminine clothing, using makeup, or adopting soft, graceful mannerisms.

Are there any LGBT characters in anime?

There are many LGBT characters in anime. Characters like Yuri Katsuki from Yuri on Ice and Utena Tenjou from Revolutionary Girl Utena openly explore same-gender love. Haruhi Fujioka from Ouran High School Host Club and Ruka Urushibara from Steins; Gate also challenge gender identity norms.

Trivia

Despite being male and a knight, Felix Argyle always says "nya" like a cat.

Yuri on Ice features cute femboy figure skaters, combining athleticism with delicate, feminine aesthetics.

features cute femboy figure skaters, combining athleticism with delicate, feminine aesthetics. Ritsu wears women's clothes because it helps with his anxiety.

Anime femboy characters continue to inspire and entertain with their unique blend of traits. They challenge norms, offering representation and complexity in storytelling. Fans appreciate their charm, humour, and courage to express their identity boldly.

