Dali Mpofu has argued in court that former president Jacob Zuma must be released immediately

He accused the Constitutional Court of breaking international law for arresting former president Jacob Zuma without a trial

Mpofu cited articles 9 and 14(5) of the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights

Dali Mpofu has accused the Constitutional Court of breaking international law for arresting former president Jacob Zuma without a trial.

Mpofu cited articles 9 and 14(5) of the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and said that even the Constitution says that international law must be considered when interpreting the bill of rights.

The court is deliberating on whether Zuma should be released and the order for his arrest to be rescinded.

Zuma refused to appear before the Zondo Commission and as a result, he was found in contempt of court.

The UN Covenant states that everyone who is convicted of a crime has the right to challenge the conviction in a court of law. It also states that a person has the right for their conviction and sentence to be reviewed if there is no trial.

