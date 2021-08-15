Blouberg Restaurant Faces Accusations of Racism After Bookings Rejected

Women's Day ended up being a massive disappointment for two ladies who accused a Blouberg restaurant of racism

They claimed that the Blowfish Restaurant rejected their bookings based on their race

The restaurant denies that they discriminate against customers on the grounds of race and that the restaurant was full at the time

Cape Town - A day that was meant to celebrate women turned into a nightmare for two ladies who wanted to enjoy a day out.

They accused the Blowfish Restaurant in Blouberg of racism and said that they profiled customers and rejected them due to their race.

Vuyiseka Feni had tried to make a telephone booking but was told that the restaurant was fully booked.

When her friend Stacy Anderson phoned in she was able to book a table without a problem.

They went to the restaurant but left without being served after waiting for half an hour. They were given menus and that is where their service ended according to IOL.

Another woman, Vuyokasi, also claimed to have been turned away. She had emailed the restaurant using her Xhosa and said that she was immediately told the restaurant was full.

She tried again using a European name, Sarah, and her booking was accepted for three people.

The restaurant denies rejecting anyone on the basis of their race. The General manager of Blowfish, Marc Scheidel, said that Monday is always a busy day for the establishment.

He said that the availability of tables is very fluid and changes all the time. He confirmed that on the day some people were turned away due to the restaurant being fully booked according to News Portal.

