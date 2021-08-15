Zuma still in hospital following surgical procedure with more operations planned

Former president Jacob Zuma will remain in the hospital following a surgical procedure according to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS)

The former president is scheduled to undergo more operations in the coming days

The DCS was not able to provide a timeframe for when Zuma will be discharged from the hospital

Former president Jacob Zuma will remain in the hospital according to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

News24 reported that the department claimed that the former president underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday. Zuma will remain in hospital with further operations planned.

Former president Jacob Zuma will remain in the hospital. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

The DCS was not able to provide a timeframe on when the former president would be discharged according to eNCA.

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence after he was found to be in contempt of court for refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Mpofu accuses ConCourt of breaching international law, demands that Zuma be released

Dali Mpofu has accused the Constitutional Court of breaking international law for arresting former president Jacob Zuma without a trial.

Mpofu cited articles 9 and 14(5) of the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and said that even the Constitution says that international law must be considered when interpreting the bill of rights.

The court is deliberating on whether Zuma should be released and the order for his arrest to be rescinded.

State capture: Ramaphosa says he takes full responsibility for choices he made

In an earlier report, Briefly News reported that on the last day of testimony at the State Capture Inquiry, Ramaphosa stated that he was steadfast in the decisions he took.

But Ramaphosa indicated that he accepts full responsibility for his decisions and that he will not back down from them.

Before proceedings ended on Thursday, Ramaphosa was questioned about his decision to bring the State Security Agency (SSA) under the Ministry of the Presidency portfolio last week, reports Daily Maverick.

Saffas applaud President Cyril Ramaphosa for pitching up at Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent appearance at the State Capture Inquiry has gone down well with some South Africans.

This is after Ramaphosa revealed that he and other party members made the choice to work as public servants within the structures of the ruling party and government in order to tackle state capture, according to SABC News.

As part of his glaring testimony, the president claimed that many of those who were trying to fight back against the systemic political corruption instigated by the Guptas for their private interests were surprised by their influence to facilitate further corruption.

