The Department of Correctional Services has responded to a viral video circulating on social media of an inmate and a correctional officer

The video shows a female inmate and a male correctional officer hugging and kissing one another

The Department of Correctional Services stated that the pictures and videos were taken on the set of a popular television drama

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has acknowledged the circulation of images and videos on social media that showed inappropriate conduct between a correctional officer and a female inmate.

The Department of Correctional Services has responded to a viral video circulating on social media. Image: @DCS_ZA/X

Source: Twitter

What did the DCS say?

In a media statement, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said that it confirmed that the images and videos in circulation were taken on the set of the popular television drama Uzalo. The DCS stated that the individuals shown in the videos and pictures are actors in costume, not actual correctional officers or inmates.

The department further urged the public and media outlets to verify information before sharing it, warning that the spread of misinformation can harm reputations and undermine public trust in key institutions.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users expressed their opinions regarding the videos and pictures.

@ItisSamhere said:

"This Elon Musk new Twitter rule that a million views equals 1 dollar cheque at the end of the month has not only exposed the poverty of Twitter influencers but also diluted the obligation on the part of those wannabe virtual anchors to verify their reportage before publishing it."

@DKMTOPERES said:

"But these are different people and pictures."

@SilverTeeWaves said:

"Something is not make sure, but again, this SA, we are taken for puppets every day."

@BbwMaturity said:

"How people on social media latch on to a narrative without exercising their brain. Someone said it was a television show and many people ignored saying that dude will “lose” his job. People embarrass themselves honestly."

The department further urged the public and media outlets to verify information. Image: @DCS_ZA/X

Source: Twitter

Other South African prison-related stories

One prisoner has been left dead and numerous Correctional Services officials injured after an incident at the Oudtshoorn Medium A Correctional Centre. The incident at the Western Cape facility on Thursday, 7 August, was reportedly sparked by a search operation conducted at one of the cells in A-Section. Investigations are currently underway into the incident, and the offenders implicated in the stabbing now face further disciplinary action.

The Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald, has proposed in Parliament a means to deal with the overcrowding of prisons caused by undocumented foreign nationals. He said that the overcrowding in prisons is made worse by suspects who cannot afford to pay small bail amounts. He noted that 60,000 accused suspects are waiting to stand trial. Groenewald added that more than 2,000 suspects cannot afford to pay R1,000 bail.

A prisoner on his way to Pollsmoor Correctional Services in the Western Cape reportedly escaped from a prison truck. The South African Police Service is on the hunt for him. Members of the public alerted the driver of the escape attempt near a railway crossing in Muizenberg. The drivers stopped the truck and secured the roof.

Prisoners allegedly turn to cats and escape

In another article, Briefly News reported on a bizarre prison escape. Two prisoners reportedly transformed into cats and escaped.

The prisoners were held in a Gauteng prison after they were arrested with 11 others for having stolen property.

Source: Briefly News