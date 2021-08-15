20 highest paid coach in the world 2021: Top paid coaches and their worth

More often, coaches tend to take the back seat when their students shine in the limelight. You will often hear fans praising a particular NBA player, football star, or athlete and never the coach. But this has changed over time. Fans have learnt to give them their due, but not without prying on their worth. Who is the highest paid coach in all of sports? Such are questions you will find online. Please keep reading to find out the highest paid coach in the world at the moment and their value.

Who is the highest paid coach in the world as of 2021? Check out this list of the top paid coaches and their worth. Photo: @kim_sports_hk

Source: Instagram

Who is the highest paid coach in the world 2021? This question is pretty common online, thanks to the sudden interest in the career of mentors. Join us as we decrypt the worth of 20 of the well earning managers in 2021.

2021 list of the highest paid coach in the world

The following list unveils 20 of the richest football coaches in the world as of 2021. They have been listed according to their estimated net worth as of 2021, regardless if tehy are currently coaching a team or not. They are as follows:

1. Diego Simeone: $130 million

Diego Simeone is the highest paid coach in the world currently, bragging of a $50 million salary. His current net worth is $130 million. Photo: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is the highest paid coach in football? It is none other than Argentine’s and Atlético Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone. He holds the title of the highest paid coach in the world currently with a net worth of $130 million.

His success is a combination of his long term on-the-pitch success and experience as the longest-tenured coach in La Liga. He is also the highest paid coach in the world per week. He used to earn a salary of $50 million before the COVID 19 pandemic. Despite getting an agreed upon 70% cut following the pandemic, he still remains the highest earning coaches with a salary of $49.28 million.

2. Jose Mourinho: $120 million

Jose Mourinho is Roma's current manager, who enjoys a salary of €7m-per-year and $120 million net worth. Photo: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Roma’s current manager Jose Mourinho is also one of the mentors who are pocketing a good salary doing what they love best. Although most know him for his quirky comments during interviews, he is also infamous for his unique and rewarding mentoring style.

This has not come without recognition as he has gained several titles, including the 2015 title of the Portuguese Coach of the Century. His current salary at Roma is €7m-per-year and his net worth stands at $120 million.

3. Zinedine Zidane: $120 million

Zinedine Zidane is one of the top paid coaches in 2021. The Read Madrid C.F. head coach has a salary of $14 million and net worth of $120 million. Photo: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane is another top earning football manager with a net worth of $120 million and a salary of $14 million at his current team Read Madrid C.F. He has had one of the most illustrious careers, thanks to his successful career as a professional soccer player back in the day.

4. Jürgen Klopp: $50 million

Liverpool's head coach Jurgen Klopp is one of the well-earning football coaches with a base salary of $8 million and net worth of $50 million. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Current Liverpool’s manager, Jürgen Klopp is another top earning manager in football as of 2021. He has a net worth of $50 million and earns a base salary of $8 million at Liverpool. He has asserted his coaching skills by leading his teams to victory. For example, he led Borussia Dortmund back when he trained them for victory and they bagged the Bundesliga in 2011 and 2012.

5. Carlo Ancelotti: $50 million

Carlo Ancelotti is Real Madrid's head coach and he easily makes it to this list with a net worth of $50 million. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti is also another well earning football personality as of 2021. The retired midfielder has mentored several teams, including Milan, and is currently worth $50 million.

6. Arsene Wenger: $48 million

Although Arsene Wenger does not coach at the moment, he remains one of the wealthiest coaches of all time with a net worth of $48 million. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although Arsene Wenger does not coach a team at the moment, he still ranks among the top earning managers of 2021. He was Arsenal’s manager since 1996 and has sure earned well over the years. His current value is $48 million.

7. Fabio Cannavaro: $45 million

Head coach Fabio Cannavaro of Guangzhou Evergrande has a net worth f $45 million. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fabio Cannavaro is another top earning manager in 2021 who started as an assistant coach. He is a retired football player who has been deemed as one of the best defenders of all time. He has used his skills and experience to manage different teams and is currently managing Guangzhou. His net worth in 2021 is $45 million.

8. Pep Guardiola: $40 million

Pep Guardiola is one of the well paid coaches in 2021. His salary at Manchester City is €22 million. Overall, his net worth is $40 million. Photo: Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola easily makes it to any list of the highest earning coaches in the world in 2021. The Manchester City manager has an impressive training profile, including leading Manchester City to two consecutive victories in the league. His current net worth is $40 million and annual salary at Man City is €22 million.

9. Antonio Conte: $35 million

Antonio Conte is among the well paid head coaches with a value of €30m, which translates to $35 million. Photo: Claudio Villa - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

New Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is another latest highest paid coach in the world as of 2021. He has an approximated value of €30m, which translates to $35 million

10. Rafa Benitez: $30 million

Rafael Benitez, Manager of Everton earns pretty well and has a cumulative net worth of $30 million. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Another mentor on the list of the highest paid coach in the world in 2021 is Rafa Benitez. He has been in the game since the 70s as a player but he over years decided to switch to coaching. He has managed different teams like Napoli and Valencia but is currently Everton’s manager. His net worth in 2021 is $30 million.

11. Manuel Pellegrini: $20 million

Manuel Pellegrini has an exceptional coaching profile and has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month three times. He has a $20 million net worth. Photo: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Manuel Pellegrini, manager of Real Betis is also earning well in this industry. His skills are unmatched, which might explain why he has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month three times. Currently, his net worth stands at $20 million and his salary is at $5.5 million.

12. Ernesto Valverde: $20 million

Ernesto Valverde has had an impressive coaching career, which might explain his $20 million net worth. Photo: Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Barcelona coach is not managing any team at the moment but still ranks among the managers pocketing well from football management. His net worth is estimated to be €17.2m, an estimate of $20 million.

13. Brendan Rodgers: $16 million

Brendan Rodgers is one of the top paid head coaches in 2021 and boasts of a $16 million net worth. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Leicester City’s manager Brendan Rodgers has also made it to the list of the well earning managers of 2021. He has had several highs in his coaching career, including leading Swansea to the Premier League. His current net worth is $16 million.

14. Massimiliano Allegri: $14 million

Massimiliano Allegri is one of the 20 highest paid coaches in 2021. He has a net worth of €12.3m, an estimated $14 million. Photo: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri is the current Juventus manager. The former professional football player is known for his skills and experience, both of which have seen his worth rank at €12.3m, an estimated $14 million.

15. Maurizio Sarri: $12 million

Maurizio Sarri earns pretty well and ranks in the list of the 20 highest paid coaches in 2021, with a net worth of $12 million. Photo: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri is also one of the top paid football coaches. He is believed to have an estimated net worth of €10.3m translating to $12 million.

16. Leonardo Jardim

Al Hilal's head coach Leonardo Jardim has a net worth of €10.2m, which is an approximate of $12 million. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Al Hilal’s manager, Leonardo Jardim has also made it to the list of the well paid coaches in the world. He has an estimated net worth of €10.2m, which is an approximate of $12 million.

17. Vitor Pereira: $11 million

Head Coach Vítor Pereira of Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü has an estimated net worth of $11million. Photo: Yifan Ding/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Vitor is infamous in the football world, thanks to the tactical skills that he adopted when playing as a midfielder. He is the current manager of Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü and is believed to be worth €10m, approximately $11 million.

18. Mauricio Pochettino: $11 milllion

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Paris Saint Germain has a net worth of €10.2m. Photo: Cristian Trujillo/ Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He is the current coach of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, better known as Paris Saint-Germain, Paris SG, or simply PSG. His net worth stands at €10.2m, which reflects to $11 million.

19. Thomas Tuchel: $10 million

Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea F.C. boasts of a net worth of €8.5m, roughly $10 million. Photo: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel is the current coach of Chelsea F.C. who boasts of a net worth of €8.5m, roughly $10 million.

20. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: $9.7 million

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United has an estimated net worth of €8.3m, roughly $9.7 million. Photo: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ole Gunnar has coached numerous teams in the past, an aspect that might explain his decent worth. The current Manchester United F.C. manager is estimated to be worth €8.3m, roughly $9.7 million.

The highest paid coach in the world as of 2021 is Diego Simeone with a whopping $130 million. He tops of the list of the well paid football managers in 2021. However, the list also reveals other well earning managers like Pep Guardiola, Brendan Rodgers, Jürgen Klopp, and Fabio Cannavora.

