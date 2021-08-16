Skeem Saam: Mzansi Can’t Believe Fanie Is Gone, Convinced He Faked It

Skeem Saam viewers were shocked when Fanie was pronounced dead after doctors were unable to save him

Fans were convinced that that was not the last they would see of Fanie and refused to believe he was dead

Taking to the internet social media users shared their relations to Fanie's death and their theories on Fanie's fate

Skeem Saam shocked audiences with a dramatic shoot out that resulted in Fanie being injured.

Many thought the character would pull through but viewers were left speechless after he was pronounced dead on the show after doctors could not save him.

Fans of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the latest developments with many believing that Fanie faked his own death and will reappear at any moment.

Fans react to the shocking end of Fanie

@PercyPK1:

"Something tells me that Fanie will return. They just had to fake his death to save him #SkeemSaam."

@KhathutsheC:

"I am struggling to accept Fanie's death.... I really believe he is faking his death..."

@PreciousTsheg16:

"I don’t trust Fanie #SkeemSaam."

@JayRaps4:

"Yoh Fanie, just like that? Really thought he was gonna pull through..."

@Nompilo34086879:

"Deep down inside I still have hope that Fanie will wake up #SkeemSaam."

