A woman named Bridget Avwevuruo Omolori has said that many people threw words of scorn at her when she had no kids

Omolori's husband supported her during the trial as he always told her that their time to have children will surely come

After attending Shiloh 2020, the lady was confirmed pregnant and months after, gave birth to twins

Bridget Avwevuruo Omolori took to Facebook on Thursday, August 13, to celebrate the birth of her twins.

The lady said that before she could conceive, she went through a lot of embarrassment from people. Omolori thanked her husband, Thomas, who stood by her during the trying time.

The woman said she sometimes went to bed crying. Photo source: Bridget Avwevuruo Omolori

The woman said that though her man might not be the perfect husband, he fought for her when it was necessary. Some of the words people threw at her were: “We told you she is without a womb.” In response, her husband always said that their time would definitely come.

As a step of faith, the couple attended Shiloh 2020 and joined different service units. During the convention, their prayer was that they wanted to be confirmed pregnant in December of the same year.

Her tears were turned into joy as the same woman whom many had derided gave birth to twins - a boy and a girl.

Read her Facebook post below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to her testimony below:

Igbinosa Beaute said:

"Congratulations, God can not shame His own."

Debby Johnson said:

"Congratulations dear, am so happy for you, indeed God is truly wonderful."

Abby Ezeh said:

"Big congratulations. God’s time is truly perfect. Enjoy your bundles of joy with reckless abandon."

Thaddus Okhaifoh said:

"Congratulations God is always our ever present help."

Eiyegbeni Confidence Efenomen said:

"Congratulations to you delay is not denial, welcome home cuties."

