'The Family Accepted': Rasta Hands Over a Portrait of Killer Kau, Mzansi Reacts

Rasta has presented a portrait of Sakhile "Killer Kau" Hlatshwayo to the fallen Amapiano star's family

As expected, social media users had plenty to say about Mzansi's self-proclaimed best paint artist on his latest handiwork

Hlatshwayo died tragically in an accident that also claimed the lives of fellow Amapiano star Mpura and three others on Saturday, 7 August

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The love-hate relationship between Mzansi and Rasta continued after the latter was at it again, this time, after producing a 'masterclass' of late Amapiano star Sakhile "Killer Kau" Hlatshwayo.

Hlatshwayo died tragically in an accident that claimed the lives of fellow Amapiano star Mpura and three others on Saturday, 7 August, when the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the N4 in Marikana on their way to a performance in Rustenburg.

Rasta has produced and presented a portrait of late Amapiano star Sakhile "Killer Kau" Hlatshwayo to his family. Image: @RastaArtist/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

There has been an outpouring of shock and dismay as South Africans attempt to come to terms with the death of the five artists. Both Killer Kau and Mpura have since been laid to rest.

Rasta, paying his respects at the funeral service of Hlatshwayo on Sunday, 15 August, did not fail in delivering the goods he has become infamous for – presenting the family with a painting of the fallen star.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Taking to his Twitter account, Rasta shared several pictures taken at the burial site and the family home with the painting in tow. The tweet was captioned:

"In loving memory of Sakhile Makhubo Hlatshwayo Killer Kau. I went to go honour the Amapiano Giant and the family accepted the portrait."

Saffas make straight for Rasta's comment section

As expected, social media users had plenty to say about Mzansi's self-proclaimed best paint artist and his latest handiwork.

@TafaraChiwara shared:

"Is it early to conclude that Rasta is perfect when he draws slim people?"

@Jeso39088359 noted:

"Do you see what happens when you don't smoke before you work?"

@MswatiMsuthu observed:

"This is Dlomo mos."

@Bonisa_Bonani wrote:

"Have you tried cartooning Rasta?"

Euphonik praised at Killer Kau's funeral: "He really changed Killer Kau’s life"

Recently, Briefly News reported that Euphonik was praised for the role he played in Killer Kau's career.

The popular DJ is credited with giving the late Amapiano artist his very first hit, Thokuthuthi Hey.

According to ZAlebs, during Killer Kau's funeral, Euphonik was acknowledged for discovering the young musician.

Euphonik got Killer Kau in the studio after a video of Kau freestyling to a Destruction Boys beat trended on social media.

Source: Briefly.co.za