Reports state that a fire at the United Phosphorus Limited warehouse in Durban during the unrest has led to large amounts of chemicals spillage

The chemicals are said to be polluting beaches, rivers, oceans and groundwater in Durban and surrounding areas

United Phosphorous has not yet disclosed the full list of the chemicals that were in the warehouse at the time of the blaze

DURBAN - A warehouse fire at United Phosphorus Limited in Durban during the unrest in July has led to the spillage of toxic chemicals into Durban's rivers, beaches and the air.

According to East Coast Radio, United Phosphorus Limited is the largest chemical company in the world. It has been revealed that the company is refusing to disclose the exact chemicals that are currently polluting the environment.

Durban's environment is being polluted by toxic chemicals that were spilled into rivers and beaches after an explosion at a warehouse during the unrest. Images: @ALLRISElegal & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The warehouse fire resulted in a huge explosion. This led to toxic smoke being released into the air and large amounts of undisclosed toxic chemicals being spilled into the oceans, rivers and beaches.

Initially, the company would not take responsibility for the pollution caused by the chemical spill, stating that it is not yet clear how much of the pollution can be attributed to them.

On 19 July, a week after the explosion, the company took responsibility for the toxic smoke caused by the fire, according to the Daily Maverick.

It is believed that some of the chemicals that could be polluting the environment include insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and rodenticides which might have not completely burnt in the fire, according to a media release by the company.

There is a belief that there are a number of other chemicals contaminating the environment since the company refuses to disclose the full list of chemicals that were in the warehouse.

It is also believed that the company's reluctance to hand over the list of chemicals that were being manufactured at the time could be because the company was producing chemicals it did not have permits to produce.

This was proven by amaBhungane investigators, who managed to get access to United Phosphorus Limited's inventory list. Investigators found that chemicals that could be dangerous to unborn children such as carcinogens and neurotoxins were in the company's inventory.

Some of the chemicals are said to cause burns on human skin after contact.

Authorities warn KwaZulu-Natal residents against collecting contaminated dead marine life

Briefly News previously reported that authorities are asking the public to avoid picking up or collecting dead marine life off the Umdloti and Umhlanga coastline. The coastline has been contaminated with toxic chemicals and could be dangerous to humans.

The eThekwini Municipality reported mass fish and crustacean deaths between the Umhlanga and Umdhloti Lagoons north of Durban on Wednesday afternoon, according to IOL.

The eThekwini Municipality also recommended that the public to avoid any recreational activities, such as fishing or surfing, as well as bait collection and the collection of deceased species.

Following last week's unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, a poisonous spillage from a chemical warehouse into the Umhlanga Lagoon killed fish, crayfish and other species, according to a report by The Witness.

