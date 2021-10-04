Durban Chemical Spill: Damage to Stay for Years to Come, Says Minister Creecy

Minister Barbara Creecy announced the findings of an inquiry into the United Phosphorus Limited chemical leak at Cornubia, north of Durban

According to early investigation results, Creecy acknowledged that it would take years to recoup from the harm to the local ecology

It was also revealed that the eThekwini Municipality had neither awarded the firm planning approval nor had the KZN government supplied an environmental license for the facility's establishment

DURBAN - Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy on Sunday, 3 October, publicised the findings of the probe into the United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) chemical spill which occurred in Cornubia, north of Durban.

The environmental devastation happened during the civil unrest in July when the agrochemical warehouse was burnt. Creecy stated that according to initial investigations it would take years to recoup from the damage to the nearby ecosystem.

She described it as the most significant environmental disaster in recent times.

It was also unveiled that the eThekwini Municipality had not granted the company planning permission nor did the KwaZulu-Natal government give environmental authorization for the establishment of the facility meaning it was operating without the legal green light.

Following reports by News24, the spillage was the result of the water used by firefighters to douse the flames but the run-off contained chemicals that made its way through communities, seeped into soil, rivers and polluted the ecosystem and beaches of Durban North.

About 13 000 tons of contaminated solids and 23.4 million litres of contaminated liquids have been removed during the cleanup.

According to eNCA, the report came as a shock to UPL which said it did not admit non-compliance with the law and was greatly aggrieved that Creecy had not consulted them before releasing the preliminary report findings.

