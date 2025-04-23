Controversial blogger Musa Khawula has been denied bail at the Fochville District Court after he was arrested three months ago

Khawula was denied bail after facing charges of cyber-bullying and attempted murder charges while he also faces a case in Cape Town

Local netizens reacted on social media to say it was unfair that the popular social media personality was kept behind bars while more serious offenders were granted bail

South African social media personality Musa Khawula was denied bail at the Fochville District Court on Tuesday, 22 April 2025.

The 'Pope of Pop Culture' is known for his hard-hitting style of posting entertainment news was arrested in January facing charges of cyber-bullying and attempted murder.

Blogger Musa Khawula's behaviour in court, including making kissing faces, led to his bail application being rejected. Image: Musa_Khawula.

Source: Twitter

Khawula’s attempted murder case arose after a 2021 incident when he reportedly knocked somebody over near Mponeng Mine, while he faces similar allegations for a case in Cape Town.

Musa Khawula’s behaviour in prison raises questions

Khawula's bail was rejected, according to the tweet below:

Following his arrest, Khawula raised alarms by acting nonchalantly as he blew kisses at the camera and was in a jovial mood, which raised suspicion among fans and legal representatives.

According to Daily Sun, Magistrate Bester said Khawula’s behaviour and past transgressions led to his bail application being rejected while he previously abandoned another appeal.

Magistrate Bester said:

“The applicant shows a complete disregard for the rule of the law. He failed to attend court dates and did not communicate with his lawyer, while he also has three pending cases. There is a likelihood that, if released, the applicant will commit a Schedule One offence and therefore the application to be released on bail was dismissed.”

Watch a taste of Khawula's controversial style in the video below:

Khawula appeals to fans for donations

While his behaviour in court suggests Khawula is not concerned, the blogger has appealed to fans for donations as he battles accusations laid against him.

During his appearance in Fochville, a Cape Town police officer was reportedly present to arrest Khawula if he was not granted bail.

In addition, the blogger is set to appear at the Randburg Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 7 May, for another criminal charge.

South African blogger Musa Khawula is facing several serious criminal charges. Image: Musa_Khawula.

Source: Twitter

Fans question Khawula’s legal situation

Local netizens reacted on social media to say Khawula is being treated unfairly and questioned why his bail application was rejected.

MR_K_R_B asked a question:

“Haibo, is it that serious, kanti?”

Pebetsi Chiloane said Khawula will stay behind bars:

“They won't let him go. He has shown runner characteristics and abilities.”

Jo-anne Madavha feels for Khawula:

“Mara why? His crime is not a biggie. Murderers and rapists are granted bail in SA.”

Romeo Malepe is upset:

“That’s not lawful.”

Mahlatse Nyeleti Minyuku said Khawula is a victim:

“Money talks, it was gonna be a different story if he had it.”

Fans are concerned about Musa Khawula’s behaviour

As reported by Briefly News, controversial blogger Musa Khawula’s behaviour in prison has caused concern among local fans as they suggest he is not being serious.

Khawula’s laid-back attitude to the serious charges laid against him which include attempted murder has made local netizens question his frame of mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News