Controversial Blogger Musa Khawula Abandons His Bail Again on Second Charge
- The South African controversial blogger Musa Khawula has abandoned his bail once again on his second charge
- The celebrity blogger appeared at the Fochville Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 5 February 2025
- Khawula's case has been postponed to Thursday, 13 February 2025 for another formal bail application
It seems like the controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula is enjoying being behind bars as his actions and behaviour when he appears in court continue to shock everyone.
Recently, according to Daily Sun Khawula briefly appeared on Wednesday, 13 February 2025 at the Fochville Magistrates Court where the celebrity basher abandoned his bail once again leaving many stunned with his actions.
The 33-year-old blogger and gossipmonger's matter has been postponed to Thursday, 13 February 2025 for another formal bail application and the NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanja shared what the court has decided regarding Khawula's cases.
Mahanja said:
"The matter has been postponed to the 13th of February 2025 for a formal bail application. Musa briefly appeared at the Fochville Magistrates Court, where the matter was initially set down for a formal bail application. However he decided to abandon his bail and the case has been postponed to the 13th February in the regional court."
What you need to know about Musa Khawula's arrest
- The South African controversial blogger was rearrested at a tavern in Dundee, KwaZulu Natal at the beginning of January 2025
- The flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo responded to celebrity blogger, Musa Khawula's alleged arrest by singing the Sarafina song
- On Tuesday, 14 January 2025, Musa Khawula was denied bail after he appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg
- The controversial Musa Khawula's fans and followers on social media have opened a crowdfunding page on Backabuddy to raise money for the blogger's legal team
A video of Musa Khawula resurfaces
In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that a video of Musa Khawula commenting on Sonia Mbele's son's alleged crimes resurfaced.
The controversial blogger who is currently in jail addressed Donell's GBV allegations when Khawula and Mbele were both arrested.
Source: Briefly News
