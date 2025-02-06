The South African controversial blogger Musa Khawula has abandoned his bail once again on his second charge

The celebrity blogger appeared at the Fochville Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 5 February 2025

Khawula's case has been postponed to Thursday, 13 February 2025 for another formal bail application

It seems like the controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula is enjoying being behind bars as his actions and behaviour when he appears in court continue to shock everyone.

Recently, according to Daily Sun Khawula briefly appeared on Wednesday, 13 February 2025 at the Fochville Magistrates Court where the celebrity basher abandoned his bail once again leaving many stunned with his actions.

The 33-year-old blogger and gossipmonger's matter has been postponed to Thursday, 13 February 2025 for another formal bail application and the NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanja shared what the court has decided regarding Khawula's cases.

Mahanja said:

"The matter has been postponed to the 13th of February 2025 for a formal bail application. Musa briefly appeared at the Fochville Magistrates Court, where the matter was initially set down for a formal bail application. However he decided to abandon his bail and the case has been postponed to the 13th February in the regional court."

