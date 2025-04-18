American singer and songwriter Sean Kingston remained behind bars after failing to pay his bail

Following his fraud conviction, the Beautiful Girls hitmaker failed to make a payment of $100K for his bail

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions on social media regarding Kingston being in jail

Singer Sean Kingston remained behind bars. Image: Johnny Louis/Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

American singer and rapper Sean Kingston had social media abuzz after news of his arrest went viral.

Recently, the talented singer remained behind bars after he failed to pay a $100K bail in his fraud case on Thursday, 10 April 2025. According to Kaya959, the 35-year-old singer and his mother, Janice Turner, were convicted on multiple fraud charges. The two were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

An online user @djvlad also weighed in on Sean's arrest and fraud conviction on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Sean Kingston made millions in legal money for 18 years and couldn’t come up with $100k bail after being found guilty of fraud. Now he has to sit in jail until sentencing. A very sad ending to a promising musical career.

"This is also a powerful message about money management. Never think that the money you’re making today is going to keep coming forever. Put money aside and live below your means. At some point, you will need to have money to fix a major problem."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Sean Kingston's arrest

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the singer's arrest and fraud case. Here's what they had to say:

@mistervvs_ said:

"Sean Kingston’s scammed several of my jeweller friends and did incredible damage to their businesses. I wish him luck!"

@bluemartinez_ wrote:

"This is true. It is also an important lesson about diversifying your portfolio and investing in various entities, such as the stock market and businesses. No one remains hot forever in the music business."

@TMafianie responded:

"Great point, I think he had the money, just didn’t wanna spend it. Why do you think he doesn't have it?"

@M_A_N_ofLetters replied:

"You should've offered to bail him out for an interview, instead of using him as an example."

Zongo opens up on his 9-month jail term

In March 2025, during an interview with Trap and Pass, as per FARPost, Zongo opened up on the sexual assault case he had that made him spend nine months in jail.

“I’ve never told this story in any interview before, but there’s something I need to share,” Zongo said during the interview.

“When I was at Chippa United, I was on top of the world, living like a star. It was Thursday, payday, and I went out with Mbulelelo Mabizela, whom I looked up to like a father figure. Back then, he was driving a Bentley, and life was good. We’d drive to training with the windows down, just enjoying the moment.

“One evening, we decided to head to the University of Western Cape and hang out with some girls. After some drinks, we ended up at a hotel. The next morning, Mabizela left with his date, and I left with mine."

Singer Sean Kingston failed to pay his $100K bail. Image: Thaddaeus McAdams

Source: Getty Images

Diddy gets special treatment in prison on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Diddy marked his 55th birthday in jail and was served a three-course meal. Diddy was served biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, bread, and oatmeal for breakfast.

Meanwhile, his lunch consisted of a cheese pizza, an Italian pasta salad, and green beans. Later that evening, Diddy was served chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News