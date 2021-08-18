Lamiez Holworthy, slams trolls, supporting, page, accusing celebs, of rocking fakes

Lamiez Holworthy has clapped back at trolls who support an Instagram page that has accused some Mzansi celebs of wearing counterfeit Gucci labels

The Metro FM presenter suggested that all those who believe the page should get their facts straight before making accusations

The Live AMP presenter is one of Mzansi celebs who are considered 'cotton eaters' and loves rocking designer labels

Lamiez Holworthy has slammed social media users who have been supporting the Gucci counterfeit page on Instagram. The page has accused some of Mzansi celebs of wearing counterfeit Gucci products.

The Metro FM presenter has called out all the fake Gucci police who have been commenting on the page that is trending on social media.

Lamiez Holworthy has slammed trolls supporting a page accusing SA celebs of rocking fakes.

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Live AMP host asked the haters who like the page to normalise going to Diamond Walk to get their facts straights before making accusations. According to OkMzansi, the popular media personality, who is one of the SA stars who rock designer clothes, said:

"Just because you don't like someone won't make their designer gear automatically fake my babe."

Somizi fights back after being accused of wearing ‘fong kongs’

In related news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo has been catching smoke for a lot of things but he absolutely refuses to be accused of wearing counterfeit luxury brands.

After he was mentioned on a notorious Instagram page that outs celebs for wearing fake labels, Somizi put his foot down, denying the accusations and going out of his way to prove his innocence. The page is called Fake Gucci Community SA and alleged that Somizi was wearing a fake Gucci hat.

Somizi responded to the post by sharing a video providing receipts. The flamboyant media personality went to a Gucci store and took a video of his profile on the store computer, to show all his transactions.

It’s also interesting to note that the bubbly media personality has removed all comments from his pictures and followers cannot weigh in with their views. This comes after the media personality was accused of domestic violence by his estranged husband.

Source: Briefly.co.za