Prince Kaybee has no chill when it comes to Cassper Nyovest and he made that clear when hyping AKA up

Taking to social media, Kaybee took a silent jab at Cassper when he highlighted how his friend AKA makes music

Peeps caught on to Kaybee’s post, letting him know that they saw what he did there, and some even tried to defend Cassper

Prince Kaybee made it clear that his allegiance lies with AKA in the age-old Cassper Nyovest/AKA beef.

Taking to social media with a subtle but lethal cyber blow at Cassper, Kaybee made it known that his friends “sell music”, assuming this was a direct stab at Cassper’s sneakers.

Kaybee shared a clip of AKA making music along with his subtle comment seemingly aimed at Cassper, reported SAHipHopMag.

Kaybee posted:

Seeing Kaybee’s post, the people of social media could not help but point out how they believe this is a dig at Cassper. Yazi, the Mzansi hip hop scene is full of drama these days!

@Reneemashitisho stuck up for Cassper, reminding Kaybee that he’s a lit artist too:

“And so does Cassper. He sells better music.”

@thabisomoyo__ cannot believe Kaybee’s belatedness:

“Yazi you have no peace Kabelo, forgive Cassper ah, I'm starting to feel sorry for him.”

@PMasuv heard Kaybee loud and clear:

@MPN_MSHIKA was in tears, lol:

Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with boxing match contract

Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened.

According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little. Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilt all the tea.

He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

