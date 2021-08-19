Yellowbone: SA Reacts to Study That Mzansi Men Also Use Bleaching Creams

A recent study indicates that South African men are now buying into the idea of lightening their complexions

According to a report by a local publication, it is reported that Mzansi men are now using skin bleaching or whitening creams to improve their skin tone

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from the social media family where many are disputing the legitimacy of the study

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African men are also subscribing to the notion of having their skins improved, thus adopting the term 'yellow bone’. According to a report, men in Mzansi are also looking to lighten their skins to get that 'fashionable' look.

TimesLIVE reports that pandemic of whitening or bleaching of skin has caught on with men, according to research. Although all these processes or treatments are associated with risks, guys seem to have fallen into the trap of 'bleaching' their complexions.

It is reported that about one in eight of 400 black, Indian and coloured students at the University of the Western Cape, where the study was conducted, confirmed they utilised lighteners despite being aware of the side effects.

Research indicates that Mzansi men are using skin bleaching creams. Image: @GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Research reveals that Mzansi men opt for skin bleaching products

The publication has it that researcher Dr Farzana Rahiman from the medical bioscience department is aware that lightening products are used by 10% of men and 12% of women in the study, publicised by the International Journal of Women's Dermatology. Rahiman said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"To my knowledge, this result about men's use is one of the first to be reported in SA.”

At the same time, an aesthetic professional Dr Anushka Reddy based in Jozi echoed Rahiman’s sentiments, saying that men are now buying into the trend. She said:

"These are men who have an intense interest in looking good, designer clothes and creating their own brand. There is also cultural association with fairer-looking people being more attractive and successful.”

However, South Africans are sharing contrasting remarks on social media and Briefly News selects a few as they question the research.

The post reads:

@Mokgele Sebotsa said:

“I wonder who financed that study, clearly people have too much funds.”

@Goitsemang Botes said:

“A very popular practice amongst Congolese men. South African men? I don't think so.”

@Thulani Siwawa said:

“I’m happy with my dark tone. Love it to bits.”

@Leo Telego said:

“How can your face be yellow bone and yet your neck black as tar? Aowa.”

@Mziwanele Mrwebi said:

“This study is wrong, SA men would never want to bleach their skin, why in the hell would they do that when SA women like them tall dark and handsome? If anything, yellowbones should be lining up under the sun to turn their skin black.”

@Grant Murphy said:

“Be proud of who you are.”

@Jmes Phiri said:

“I am dark-skinned myself and I have been made fun of by my own race but I have never felt bad about it.”

“Hayi hayi”: Mzansi in awe as they react to man’s amazing gym transformation

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that South Africans are amazed at how one man transformed from being an overweight guy to a slender built size after losing weight. The images were shared by famous Twitter user, @KulaniCool.

The account holder is urging his followers not to give up as they battle against losing weight and the pictures seem to suggest that it’s possible to have a great body.

Many of his followers joined the conversation and some shared their latest pictures showing major improvements in their body sizes.

Source: Briefly.co.za