A content creator had many people on the internet laughing after showing a man's close encounter with a crocodile

The terrified man felt something moving by his feet and bravely reached into the water, only to pick up the reptile

Briefly News shared four tips on what people should do if they ever find themselves in a crocodile attack

Internet users burst into laughter after seeing a man's encounter with a crocodile. Images: BirdImages, David Fuentes Prieto

Source: Getty Images

After taking a dip in the murky waters, a man had an unexpected encounter with a crocodile. His frightful reaction had many social media users reacting with laughter.

A crocodile's surprise visit

Digital content creator Joseph Mj Malebati shared a video on his Facebook account showing a man chilling and minding his business in an unknown river at an unknown location.

All of a sudden, the man felt movement by his feet. With the muddy water only reaching his hips, he couldn't see which creatures were lurking in the water underneath.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He bravely reached for whatever was near him and was shocked to see that it was a small crocodile, which he tossed to the side. The scared fellow immediately jumped into the boat occupied by his friends, avoiding becoming the reptile's lunch.

Watch the Facebook video below:

How to survive a crocodile attack

The information hub StoneAgeMan, run by biologist and wildlife educator Rob Nelson, shares that crocodiles have sensitive spots (eyes, nostrils, and throat), which people should take advantage of when attacked.

Rob Nelson shares that crocodiles have the strongest bite force and can be sit-and-wait predators. Image: McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc.

Source: Getty Images

Rob provides the following tips:

Poke the eyes, nostrils, and throat: If these areas are poked, there is a chance the crocodile will release you.

If these areas are poked, there is a chance the crocodile will release you. Don't assume it will let go: There is a common misconception that playing dead will have you released from the animal's jaws. It is important to fight your way out.

There is a common misconception that playing dead will have you released from the animal's jaws. It is important to fight your way out. Get out of the water: As soon as you are released, run to safety.

As soon as you are released, run to safety. Seek immediate medical attention: Rob states that even small puncture wounds can get infected as a result of the water and bacteria in the crocodile's mouth.

Internet laughs at crocodile encounter

Jokes flooded the comment section as many social media users could not help but find humour in the video after seeing how the man reacted to his close encounter with the scaly reptile.

Louw's Customs shared with a laugh:

"He just threw away meat."

King Yezer Somahashi jokingly said to app users:

"He was supposed to throw it in the boat."

Lunga Tlhako asked in the comment section:

"How can you be scared of such a small animal?"

A humoured Sphíwê Ñgõbêßê wrote:

"The first dude to hold death in his hands and live to tell the tale."

After seeing the man's reaction, BestmoviesHub Movieflix added many laughing emojis when they stated:

"He became Zulu for a second."

Tab Hang joked in the comment section:

"The other crocodiles won't believe that crocodile when he explains that he got manhandled and tossed away like a used rag."

Sifiso Wami Chivas told the online community:

"I can't stop laughing. I saved the video for tomorrow morning so I can start a new day with a smile."

3 Other stories about crocodiles

In another article, Briefly News reported about taxi passengers who were terrified when they crossed the bridge over the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga.

reported about taxi passengers who were terrified when they crossed the bridge over the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga. Internet users were disturbed when a woman paired crocodile meat with foxes and frogs. The woman claimed the meal came from her Nigerian partner.

A man went viral on social media when a crocodile bit him after he poked the reptile with his foot. His actions and narrow escape humoured South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News