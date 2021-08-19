A woman identified as Sushma Kallempudi has been commended on social media for designing a mobile toilet

The mobile toilet, which is set up in an electric vehicle, is for women who wish to use hygienic restrooms in public

Photos of the mobile toilet were shared on social media and some people said the innovation is an inspiration to other women entrepreneurs

A woman identified as Sushma Kallempudi has designed a mobile toilet for women who wish to use a hygienic restroom.

Sharing photos of the mobile toilet on LinkedIn, Venkatraman Venkitachalam said the restroom, which is called Mobile She Toilet, is set up in an electric vehicle.

Shushma Kallempudi has been commended for building Mobile She Toilet. Photo credit: Venkatraman Venkitachalam/LinkedIn

The post read in part:

"The objective of the single user toilet set up on an electric auto is to provide clean toilets to women in the crowded market areas.

"The toilet has a Battery Pack of 70 Ah 48 Volts Lion which can easily run for 24 hours at a speed of 25 Km per hour. Body of the toilet is made of IMS, ACP and stainless steel. A 100 litre water storage tanker is provided for flushing."

Where it is stationed

According to Venkitachalam, the vehicle, which has GPS tracking, sanitary napkin dispenser, diaper changing, power charging stations, will be placed at busy centres.

The statement concluded:

"Vacuum flush technology is used to flush easily. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation agreed to implement Mobile She toilets by transforming old automobiles into mobile toilets."

DR. Venkat S. K. said:

"Put a solar roof (panels) on it."

Skanda Moorthy commented:

"Super idea. All these old buses in all states can be converted and ladies can have more freedom in moving on, especially Indian context."

Rupam Kumar Saha said:

"This is what modern India needs. Kudos to her."

Gaury Sankar commented:

"Congratulations Sushma and wish you a great success. It's an inspiration to other women entrepreneurs."

