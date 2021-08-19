A bus and a truck have been set alight as residents in several townships in Mpumalanga embark on violent protests

Residents are voicing their displeasure over increased tariffs by the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality

Police have arrested six people and are keeping high visibility in the area as the protests continue

According to a SABC News report, affected areas include the townships of Mhluzi, Rockdale and surrounding areas in Middelburg. Reports suggest residents are accusing the municipality of implementing the tariffs without consulting them.

Residents in several Mpumalanga townships have torched a bus and a truck during violent demonstrations. Image: Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said the protesters attempted to attack the Mhluzi Police Station as tensions boil over in the area. The demonstrations have affected several Municipal services.

A video that shows a group of protestors casually piggybacking a SAPS van in Rockdale is doing the rounds on social media. It was viewed more than 1 400 times since it was published on Thursday afternoon.

Police arrest several protesters

Several arrests were made while Briefly News understands police are keeping high visibility in the area.

“A truck and a bus were burnt in Middleburg. Six suspects were arrested for public violence in Mhluzi," said Mdhluli, who added that some roads were blocked off by the mob, according to a Jacaranda FM report.

"Some roads, including the N11, are currently completely blocked. We just heard recently that some of the protesters were throwing stones at vehicles passing by."

Residents unhappy at lack of consultation

After protesters barricaded the main roads with burning tyres, it is also understood that teaching at schools has been affected.

A resident in Mhluzi, Christopher Mnisi, like others, believes the community will be paying double in municipal tariffs. He was quoted saying:

"People are unpleased with the high rate and the tariffs that just escalated in our town. People are paying double.

"There was a meeting where we sat for five hours. The municipality did its roadshow – it is where this unrest emanates from – where people said they are displeased with the municipality."

Video shows protestors seize, piggyback SAPS van in Middelburg’s Rockdale Township

Briefly News recently reported that a Rockdale resident took the opportunity to record the events of protestors casually piggybacking a SAPS van that was seized amid violent protests in the community.

The resident also provided some commentary as the residents are seen in the video mounting the vehicle on all sides.

"Nazo, nazo, ses'ghibela ama van wabo, nazo. Yebo! Yebo! Yebo!" the excited woman shouted.

The scenes sparked a reaction from South Africans as they took to social media, many of them seeing the funny side to the events playing out in the video.

