South African gospel legend Rebecca Malope has finally addressed rumours about her alleged visit to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi

This came after the MK Party's secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, visited Bushiri's church on Good Friday

Malope denies the claims and accusations of being among the congregation during the Easter weekend

The controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri, who is well known as a fugitive in South Africa, is facing charges of fraud and theft through his congregation. Bushiri's post about how he is still on good terms with Rebecca Malope left a very bad taste in netizens' mouths

Earlier, the legendary gospel singer was accused of visiting the fugitive pastor in Malawi alongside MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, and now she has decided to break her silence and address the rumours about her alleged visit.

According to Tshisalive, Malope blatantly denied the accusations and expressed her hurt and frustrations regarding them. The Gospel singer also mentioned that she did perform at a concert in Malawi two years ago, but it had nothing to do with Bushiri.

She said:

"I had heard that he was a big fan, so when I was on stage, I saw him sitting in front, and I could not ignore someone who came to my concert to support me. I thanked him for his support. I was even amazed that he was there."

The award-winning Gospel star further revealed that she has never been to Bushiri's church here in Mzansi, nor in Malawi. Malope also urged netizens to stop insulting her on social media.

"I feel so hurt that they can go to the extent of insulting me. I don't care about people lying, but they must just not insult me. I don't even know Bushiri and yes I admit that he has invited me several times. If I was invited to perform for money, then I would have been to his churches," she said.

Pastor Bushiri is a criminal on the run

Pastor Bushiri is the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), and he gained massive support in South Africa. In 2020, he was in court for several criminal charges, including fraud, theft and sexual assault. The pastor and his wife fled from South Africa and have been living in Malawi despite being wanted by the South African Police (SAPS).

Pastor Bushiri recently vowed to stay in Malawi because he believes the South African legal system is not fair. Throughout his legal troubles, loyal supporters have remained staunch in their support for him.

