Ward Councillor Nominations Turn Deadly, an ANC Member Killed

An African National Congress War Councillor nominee was shot and killed on Wednesday in Nellmapius

Two other people who were with the victim are said to have been injured as they returned from the voting station

ANC regional secretary Eugene Modise believes that the attack was pre-planned and there is a suggestion the assassination was carried out by party members

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - An African National Congress branch member was tragically shot on Wednesday in Nellmapius during proceedings for councillor nominations in Ward 15.

Two people are said to have been wounded, including the branch secretary, who had to be admitted to hospital after being caught in the crossfire. According to IOL, it's been alleged that unhappy party members are responsible for the assassination.

An ANC member was killed during Ward Councillior nominations on Wednesday while two others were wounded. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred offsite from the voting location but happened when public voting was taking place, according to reports.

Eugene Modise, ANC regional secretary, said gunmen attacked the victims on Solomon Mahlangu Drive as they were making their way back after voting at the voting station. Modise is of the impression that the shooting was planned ahead of time.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ANC branch members attacked in various parts of South Africa

ANC members who were nominated as possible candidates for Ward Councillor positions have been targets of violent attacks in various parts of the country.

In KwaZulu-Natal's Ward 6 in Mid Illovo, two members of the party are said to be terrified for their lives after they were attacked by people they believe are not happy about their nominations, according to a report by SABC News.

Nominee Ntobe Shezi has been forced out of her home because of fear for her life. She told the publication that she believes she had been attacked because of the overwhelming support she has garnered. Shezi also believes that she was attacked because she is a woman.

In the Western Cape's Ward 93 in Cape Town, ANC member Thando Pimpi was ambushed and shot at, at his home in Khayelitsha, according to News24. Pimpi has also been nominated as a candidate for the Ward Councillor position.

Pimpi is also said to be living in hiding since the incident.

ANC branch leader found guilty of assault gets nominated for Ward Councillor position

Briefly News previously reported that ANC branch leader Thabang Setona, who was found guilty of assaulting a woman outside Luthuli House during a 2018 protest, has been nominated as an ANC ward councillor in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

According to News24, Setona was filmed kicking a 52-year-old woman, Olivia Makete, during a Black First Land First (BLF) march to Luthuli House in February 2018.

Setona was then found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence.

Setona's ANC branch nominated him as one of four people to run for councillor in the approaching local government elections over the weekend. He was nominated to run for Ward Councillor in Ward 62 in Hillbrow, according to The Citizen.

Despite this nomination, the ANC says Setona does not meet the requirements to run for Ward Councillor, stating that his nomination is inconsequential.

Source: Briefly.co.za