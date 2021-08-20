Lionel Messi is the second most valuable footballer with his staggering net worth of $600 million (R9 billion)

The Barcelona legend who has left the Spanish club to join PSG is behind Faiq Bolqiah who is reportedly worth - $20 billion

In third position is legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo who is said to be having a ridiculous net worth of $500 million (about R7.6 billion wealth)

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has emerged as the number two player with the highest net worth has amassed staggering wealth to the tune of $600 million (about R9 billion).

Sports Skeeda reports that the richest football player on the plant remains Faiq Bolkian who boasts of a staggering $20 billion to emerge number one – by far.

Bolkiah is a member of the Bruneian Royal Family who plays as a midfielder for Portuguese club Marítimo.

Lionel Messi is second footballer with highest networth. Photo: Franc Fife

Source: Getty Images

He continues to remain the player with the highest net worth due to his lineage as the 23-year-old is the son of Jefri Bolkiah, the Prince of Brunei, and nephew of Hassanal Bolkiah, who is the current Sultan of Brunei.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the third footballer with the highest net worth with his $500 million (about R7.6 billion wealth).

Who are the top 10 footballers with highest net worth?

Below are stats via Clacified.com

10 Thierry Henry - $130 million

9 Gareth Bale - $145 million

8 Ronaldo - $160 million

7 Wayne Rooney - $170 million

6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million

5 Neymar - $200 million

4 David Beckham - $450 million

3 Cristiano Ronaldo - $500 million

2 Lionel Messi - $600 million

1 Faiq Bolkiah - $20 billion

Who is the highest-paid footballer?

Following Lionel Messi’s move to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, the .

GiveMeSport has listed the top 10 highest paid footballers at the moment with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in second and third positions respectively.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo who takes home £900,000-weekly earns £60,000 less than his eternal rival Messi, while Neymar smiles home with £606,000 every week.

Days after his farewell presentation, Messi signed a two-year contract with French giants PSG.

Ronaldo stunned as Lionel Messi now has the 3 most-liked sports photos on Instagram

New Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi is already ripping the social media space apart as three of his pictures are now the most liked on Instagram.

Tribuna reports that the most liked sports picture on the platform is a photo showing Messi holding the 2021 Copa America title which has garnered a staggering 21.8 million likes.

Up next is the picture of Messi holding his PSG shirt at the Parc des Princes. The photo has 21.6 million likes on Instagram.

Source: Briefly.co.za