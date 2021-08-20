Duduzile Shares Meal with Jacob Zuma's Legal Team: "In You We Believe"

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla recently shared an image of herself with his legal team

Dudu shared the image on Twitter where South Africans took to her replies section to share all kinds of thoughts and ideas about what the meeting could have been about

Zuma is currently still in hospital as he battles an illness and his supporters seemed to be out in full force

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla recently had a meeting with her father's legal team. In an image shared on social media, former president Jacob Zuma's legal team and daughter can be seen sitting around a table. She captioned the post with:

"Great Evening Spent With @PresJGZuma. Legal Team… Nkandla Reunion! Oh!!! Was it a flood or a small fire in the corner of the 6th floor at HQ???"

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla recently shared an image of herself with her father's legal team. Image: @DZumaSambudla

The former president is reportedly still in hospital following a surgical procedure for an unknown illness. Zuma was rushed to a medical facility while serving time at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The team of legal experts and Dudu seemed to have had a good meeting as they posed, all smiling ear-to-ear, for a photograph. The Twitter post shared by Dudu created various responses from South Africans. Briefly News took to Dudu's replies section to see what some Saffas had to say:

@Manex68363502 said:

"Zuma is shaking the whole Luthuli house while in prison. #FreePresidentZuma. We need you out baba."

@CreatedEqualSA shared:

"Not that we are not appreciating your efforts but these meetings need to start yielding results. Msholozi's case and pain should not only be used as means of creating new precedencies [sic] and case law."

@bongayanda added:

"You're such a brave woman, amandla ntombazana."

Duduzile defends man who was allegedly arrested for transporting pro-Zuma shirts

Previously, Briefly News reported that Duduzile Zuma continues to rally support for her incriminated father, former President Jacob Zuma. She has publicly stated her backing of a pro-Zuma supporter who'd been arrested for transporting protest T-shirts.

ANC member Sizwe Nyambi was arrested in Johannesburg for carrying the "Wenzeni UZuma" T-shirts meant to be taken to Zuma's court hearing in KZN.

Heading online, @DZumaSambudla shared this reaction to the news:

"We See You Cde Sizwe Nyambi!!! THEY Are No Longer Hiding… Ayikhale."

Pro-Zuma protest called off after reports of Jacob Zuma's non-appearance

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that after reports stated that former president Jacob Zuma would not be appearing at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his long-anticipated arms deal corruption trial, his supporters have called off planned demonstrations outside the courthouse.

According to a report by News24, the #FreeJacobZuma movement stated that it would wait for the resumption of Zuma's hearing to move forward with their planned peaceful protest.

