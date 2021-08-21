40-Year-Old Triple Murder Case in Court, Suspect Is Former Vlakplaas Cop

A 40-year-old murder case is in court with a 67-year-old suspect in the docks

The alleged killer is a former Vlakplass police officer who allegedly lured the three men into a trap

The three victims were Congress of SA Students (Cosas) supporters; Eustice “Bimbo” Madikela, Ntshingo Mataboge and Fanyana Nhlapo

A former Vlackplaas policeman is being charged with a triple murder dating back 40 years.

The 67-year-old man identified as Thlomedi Ephraim Mfalapitsa is being charged with the deaths of three student activists.

Mfalapitsa was a SA Police Security Branch officer at the time. His case has been postponed until Monday due to the presiding judge took time off due to ill=health.

The three victims were Congress of SA Students (Cosas) supporters; Eustice “Bimbo” Madikela, Ntshingo Mataboge and Fanyana Nhlapo. The case also includes the attempted murder of Zandisile Musi according to the Sowetan LIVE.

Mfalapitsa had defected to the state security agency despite having a close relationship with two elder brothers of Musi.

Mfalapitsa has served with the two brothers in Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) before defecting.

He made contact with Musi who still thought that he was an MK member. Musi wanted to leave SA with the three victims and sought Mfalapitsa's help to do so according to the Daily Maverick.

The three deceased were killed in an explosion in a pump house allegedly orchestrated by Mfalapitsa. Musi was injured in the explosion and later charged with being in possession of explosives and the murder of the three deceased.

Source: Briefly.co.za