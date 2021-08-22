Fees Must Fall Activist Arrested After Being Linked to Recent Violent Protests

Bonginkosi Khanyile has been arrested by the police in connection with the recent violent protests

He posted a number of tweets in support of the #FreeJacobZuma on 13 July as the violent protests swept across the country

Social media users reacted to the news of his arrest and shared their thoughts on the matter

Johannesburg - Bonginkosi Khanyile has been arrested by the police. According to reports he has been linked to the recent violent protests that spread across the country.

According to eNCA the 31-year-old was arrested in Johannesburg and taken to KwaZulu-Natal to stand trial in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Bonginkosi Khanyile was arrested by police in connection with the recent violent protests. Photo credit: @Bonginkosi Khanyile

The EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo refused to comment on the arrest and the EFF Student Command was not available for comment according to News24.

On 13 July Khanyile uploaded a #FreeJacobZuma tweet followed a number more promoting the unrest.

Social media users react to the news that the Fee Must Fall activist had been arrested

@RenaldoGouws:

"How did that 3 years house arrest sentence turn out? If he was in jail for public violence he would not have been able to be a key part of what caused the riots in KZN. Hope this time around he gets the book thrown at him and he actually gets jail time."

@NalaThokozane:

"The arrest of Bonginkosi Khanyile is worrisome, reasons are unclear at this stage.

Ramaphosa presidency has some elements of dictatorship. We are free to express our views without fear, in the confines of the law and #FreePresidentZuma cannot be characterised as something else."

@Rhangani_:

"You can't arrest Bonginkosi Khanyile for inciting the unrest in KZN and not arrest Duduzile Zuma as well."

Briefly.co.za