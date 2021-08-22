This week has been essentially free of celebrity news and Mzansi has enjoyed funny stories. A man claps back at an annoying Karen and Mzansi loves it. The recent trend of leaving tips for waiters has resulted in some truly feel-good moments and Andile Mpisane shows off his flashy cars.

In addition, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi once again has social media buzzing after heading online to share a hilariously photoshopped pic of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Finally, Checkers is launching a new till system that could remove cashiers.

1. Man Claps Back at Annoying ‘Karen’, SA Digs the Way He Speaks: “English Bundles”

A video clip of an eloquent young man checking an intrusive elderly woman has social media users buzzing. It seems the local 'Karen' had it up to here with the young adults, confronting the baffled tenants right at their doorstep.

This video clip shows a local man who clapped back at one woman who people are describing as a 'Karen'. Images: @Rendi_Praise/Twitter

South Africans, however, are super proud of the fella who kept his cool and utilised all his "English data bundles" to seriously check the infuriated old lady.

2. Locals React to Generous People Leaving Massive Tips for Waiters

A recent trend has begun sweeping social media of people leaving large tips for waiters at restaurants. Social media users are posting their generous tips in the #ImStaying group on Facebook.

Prec Maphumulo paid double, R408, leaving an R204 tip for her waiter when she visited Mugg and Bean in the Pavillion.

3. Living in Luxury: Royal AM's Andile Mpisane Shows Off His Snazzy and Flashy Cars

Andile Mpisane is a footballer who plays for Royal AM and has an impressive collection of luxury cars in his garage. Briefly News takes a look at the few cars the baller owns which leave peeps envious of his soft life.

Royal AM player and chairman Andile Mpisane has a collection of flashy cars that he showcases regularly on his social media accounts. The 20-year-old is not a stranger to the soft life as his mom and dad are very wealthy.

Briefly News reviews four cars shared on the baller's Instagram account that leave social media users in awe of the cash splashed.

4. Lol: Ndlozi Shares Photoshopped Pic of Mbalula in a Bath Towel, SA in Stitches

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi once again has social media buzzing after heading online to share a hilariously photoshopped pic of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. It seems the minister was caught in a tough spot as he stands on the stoep in a pink bath towel and slippers.

Although it's not clear who photoshopped the image, @MbuyiseniNdlozi could not resist temptation and headed online to shade Mbalula.

"Bathong," he captioned the post with a laughing face emoji.

5. SA’s Retail Giant Shoprite Launches 1st Shop Without Cashiers or Tills

South African retail giant, Shoprite, is planning to bring a major change to the retail industry. According to media reports, the grocery store announced they are testing an automated Checkers concept with the aim of not using cashiers or till points.

The groundbreaking concept is similar to the one employed by Amazon in many countries overseas. Business Insider reports that the Shoprite Group is planning to use advanced camera technology to ensure the shopping process is smooth.

