Thembisa Nxumalo is finally coming right after battling a lengthy fight with the dreaded coronavirus in hospital

Phil Mphela made it known that Thembisa had been discharged from hospital and is now recovering at home

Fans cannot believe that Thembisa has been struggling since April and are pleased to see she is doing better now

South African actress and TV presenter Thembisa Nxumalo is grateful for life as she finally got discharged from hospital after having tested positive for Covid-19.

Thembisa Nxumalo is very lucky to finally be recovering from the coronavirus. It has been a long fight for this stunning actress. Image: @thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

As posted by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on social media, Thembisa was discharged and allowed to go home and finish the last stretch of her road to a full recovery.

Thembisa has been fighting this battle since April 2021, as reported by ZAlebs. It has been a tough fight but we are glad to see Thembisa making such promising progress.

Phil posted:

“UPDATE: Thembisa Nxumalo has left hospital. She has been discharged and recovering at home from a brave fight with long Covid. Thembisa took ill in April and was in and out of the Morningside and Sandton MediClinics. #KgopoloReports”

Seeing some good news for a change, fans were happy to hear that Thembisa is on the mend. They took to the comment section of Phil's post to share their gratitude.

@sizaninastyg commented:

“Thank God. May she heal completely.”

@MlondiMadlala4 was shook:

“I felt my heart dropping just now (from April), woke up yesterday with flu and I am so cold and weak, been drinking some meds but after an hour it back to pain. Dear Lord let it not be Covid...”

@ibaaitse was delighted:

“Ah thank God. Good news for a change.”

@ChrisExcel102 posted:

@Siya_Ndlumbini commented:

Thembisa Nxumalo scoops meaningful hosting gig

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is so proud to be a part of the Madiba Do Up team. Bagging a gig filled with so much purpose has made Thembisa extremely grateful, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media to announce the heartwarming new show, Thembisa expressed her feels. Thembisa explained that the new show Madiba Do Up is sponsored by the Multichoice Group and that the purpose behind the show is to help underprivileged schools by giving them a makeover.

Understanding the importance of education and the dire straights needy underprivileged schools are in for assistance, Thembisa’s heart was full.

