Halala: Veteran SA Actress Florence Masebe's Daughter Graduates

Veteran Mzansi actress Florence Masebe has excitedly shared that her daughter is graduating this Thursday, 29 July

The proud mommy did not share what course her daughter was doing or which institution she is graduating from

Social media users took to Florence's comment section to congratulate her for raising a graduate

Florence Masebe's daughter is graduating this Thursday, 29 July. The proud veteran actress took to social media on Wednesday, 28 July to share the news with her fans.

The star expressed how proud she is of her daughter. The loving parent could not contain her excitement and felt the need to share it with her followers.

Just like any other parent, Florence Masebe is thankful that her baby girl listened to her and did not drop out of school until her big graduation day. The media personality wrote on Twitter:

"My daughter graduates tomorrow. I am proud of that young human."

Flo's peers in the entertainment industry and her followers took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to congratulate her daughter.

@Bikotherealist said:

"Congratulations to her. May the Lord bless her with good health and wisdom."

@MsLeloB wrote:

"Congratulations Mommy for your love and support throughout her journey."

@nhlanhlamtima commented:

"Congratulations mommy, congratulations to the young lady."

@LindaNcubeNkomo said:

"Congratulations proud mama and well done to your girl."

@Mma_Kamohelo added:

"Halala to moghel."

Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie graduates from UCT

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam star Cedric Fourie is a new graduate. The actor graduated from the University of Cape Town recently. The star took to social media to share with his peers and followers that he has bagged a qualification from the prestigious Mzansi university.

Cedric, who recently bagged a role in Durban Gen, took to Instagram to share snaps of himself gracefully donning his graduation gown. He captioned the post:

"A whole UCT graduate. S/O to @Che_Maake for providing me with this beautiful and clean gown. Made in the finest quality. Thank you," said Cedric, according to ZAlebs.

