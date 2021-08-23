Izikhothane lifestyle: All you need to know about the SA material culture

Izikhothane, also known as Skhothane culture, is one of the subcultures in South Africa characterised by people buying expensive things and showing them off. However, it infuses a twist of wastefulness. A person or a group buys expensive designer clothes, shoes, phones, alcohol and jewellery. Afterwards, they meet a rival group at a designated spot, usually with ample space where people can watch them.

The specialised group is one of the subcultures in South Africa characterised by people buying expensive things and showing them off. Photo: @Izikhothane Lifestyle

One of Izikhothane's members' aims is to belittle one another by showing their expensive possessions. It involves a great deal of dissing and cussing, and the groups mutilate their expensive wears to prove that they are richer.

They could trample on, tear, and burn their expensive clothes, shoes, and money. At the same time, they could choose to wash their hands with bottles of expensive wines and alcohol instead of drinking the content.

What is Izikhothane culture?

It is a culture that originated in South African society at the beginning of the millennium, although its likeness had always existed in different cultures in South Africa. The concept is simply the showing off of one’s wealth.

However, as a culture, it is taken more seriously. Different clans in the country come out on an agreed date and try to outdo themselves in proving their net worth.

Aspects to Izikhothane culture

There are different aspects to the culture apart from Skhothane clothes. Each of them is explained below:

Songs

Izikhothane songs are played during the meeting of rival clans. The songs bring a sense of party to the whole event while the family onlookers watch the different Skothanes prove their worth. In addition, some members of the various groups are musicians, and the group helps them showcase their artistic creativities.

Dance

Izikhothane dance-off is a part of this flamboyant culture. The rival groups do not just walk about while showing off their expensive properties. Still, a group member does the Skhothane dance around and towards their rival groups, sometimes in an annoying but beautifully choreographed manner.

If you download Izikhothane videos on the internet, you will get to know more about the peculiarities of the culture and how dancing is a big part of being a member.

Funeral

Although the culture promotes happiness and the pursuit of success, the members understand that everybody dies. As such, Izikhothane funeral is usually a happy one with lots of dancing and clapping.

Members of the group say their prayer by asking the divine to afford their lavish lifestyle. Photo: @Izikhothane Lifestyle

Prayers

Another important aspect of this youthful South African lifestyle is the Izikhothane prayers. But, unfortunately, it is usually a bastardised version of The Lord’s Prayer.

Members of the group say their prayer by asking the divine to afford their lavish lifestyle. They also pray to overcome the temptation to buy and wear fake stuff, usually known as fong kong. Below is an example of a typical Skhothane prayer.

Our Carvella, who art in Italy

Hallowed by Thy Arbiter

Thy use Petrol

Thy will be done,

On Ultra Milk as it is on Red Bull

Give us this day our daily DMD

And forgive us for falling for cheap stuff,

As we forgive those who buy fake items

And lead us not into Mr Price,

But deliver us from Richness

For thine is the RossiModa, the DH, and the UZZI,

Now and forevermore (amen).

Kenny Kunene and Izikhothane

Kenny Kunene is another celebrity associated with the culture. The 50 years old wealthy businessman is known for his controversially lavish lifestyle. Although he is married with kids, Kunene once boasted of having 15 girlfriends.

If you tell the ex-convict cum politician that the girls are only after his money, he will tell you about his girl-catching abilities when he was still a poor high school teacher. His lifestyle includes throwing expensive parties where guests can eat their Suchi off the body of half-naked women.

Material Culture in South Africa

The Material Culture in South Africa has Tshepo Pitso, also known as Don Dada, as its arrowhead. The group members are known for their cool and expensive outfits whenever they step out in public and their captivating dance moves. So, naturally, this has led to people asking, "What does Don Dada do for a living?"

Don Dada is a brand ambassador, graphics designer, and artist. Also, he is one of the most popular fashion influencers in South Africa. He is a brand ambassador for an Italian fashion brand, DMD clothes, and even designs some of their stocks. Dada always wanted a lovely dress from a young age even though his family was impoverished. As Material Don Dada grew older and started working, he began to gratify his fashion curiosity.

Part of the misconceptions that the Material Culture Izikhothane group is trying to address in their version of the lavish culture is what the group stands for. Photo: @Izikhothane SA

Part of Izikhothane's misconceptions that the Material Culture Izikhothane group is trying to address in their version of the lavish culture is what the group stands for. So, what does Skhothane mean in English? The term describes hustlers who try to make a lot of money to lavish on their materialistic lifestyle. As such, those against it think it is expensive in Afrikaans.

The Material Culture reality show aired on Dstv in 2019, featuring members of the group and their attempts to change the pessimistic public perception of the culture. However, a member of Don Dada Skhothane's death, which he announced on his Facebook page, showed how grieved he felt.

Now that you have learned how the Izikhothane culture operates, what do you think of it? New Skhothane groups like South Africa Material Culture are trying to take the culture globally by reinventing how the public perceives it.

