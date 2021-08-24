“Hahaha”: Man Pranks Roommate, Scares the Bejesus Out of Him

Social media users are tickled by a guy who plays a prank on his roommate and seriously scares him to death

The talented and funny guy took to social media platforms to share hilarious videos pranking his housemate

@JojoTheJetPlane also asked his social media followers if he is the worst roommate following his stunts that are going viral on the internet

A video of a man seen playing pranks on his roommate is seriously going viral on various social media platforms. @JojoTheJetPlane posted a video clip on TikTok and Instagram where he is pranking the roommate and his partner.

The three seem to live in a double-storey house and the prankster is standing on the lower floor. He holds a pole with a weird face and a wig but it’s really scary.

The post is now attracting funny comments from the account holder’s followers. He captioned his post:

“Am I the worst roommate ever?”

Social media users are entertained by a guy who plays a prank. Image: @JojoSim/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@AdrianGruszka said:

“Lmfao.”

@Maddie_Dean Said:

“I’m alive but I’m dead.”

@Lizzythewindcatcher said:

“Can we see what the face looks like?”

@Gabriel.M267 said:

“That was priceless.”

@TeonTee said:

“This is good to you??? Is it supposed to seem real? Cuz it doesn’t. At all. Be better. Do better.”

@Angozz said:

“It looks so staged though. Definitely acting going on here.”

@Airamarie said:

“Ahahaha their reaction.”

@Its_Kimanna said:

“I would react like them as well.”

Source: Briefly.co.za