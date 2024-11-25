The son of the vendor that DJ Sbu humiliated previously has issued an apology to the star

The video of the young man apologising to the Radio2000 presenter was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the apology

The vendor's son has apologised to DJ Sbu. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Finally, the drama between DJ Sbu and the vendor's son has ended after trending for some time on social media.

The vendor's son recently issued an apology to the radio personality after he continuously dragged him online. The news and gossip page MDNews shared the apology on their Twitter (X) page.

They wrote:

"Man who accused DJ Sbu of disrespecting his father and criticised Mofaya apologizes and promotes the drink. The man who previously appeared in a video crying, accusing DJ Sbu of disrespecting his alleged father and claiming that Mofaya tastes like goat urine, has now issued an apology.

"In his original video, he suggested that DJ Sbu visit his family and slaughter a goat as an apology for allegedly disrespecting his father for not selling Mofaya. However, he has since retracted his statements, stating that Mofaya does not taste like goat urine and even encourages people to buy the drink."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Vendor's son's apology

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the apology made by the vendor's son to DJ Sbu. Here's what they had to say:

@Hozeh5 said:

"He was killing the brand of Sbu. I wonder what made him change his mind."

@StHonorable wrote:

"So the aim was to get DJ Sbu's attention."

@AfrokonnectNG responded:

"It was all scripted from the start."

@thembajacob51 mentioned:

"There is a lot going on here."

@BlackAn65843366 tweeted:

"How much are they getting paid."

@Mama_Bridgie commented:

"Both of them need to stop getting attention. Enough now."

Gareth Cliff received backlash over Rachel and Siya Kolisi joke

In other relevant news, Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff had more to say about Siya Kolisi and Rachel's past marriage. South Africans were outraged when the former radio personality claimed he wasn't aware Rachel was white until the divorce.

Gareth Cliff addressed people's anger and passion over Siya and Rachel's separation. The media personality also jokingly added his thoughts on what their divorce settlement could look like.

Source: Briefly News