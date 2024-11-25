Global site navigation

The Vendor’s Son Issues an Apology to DJ Sbu, SA Reacts: “There Is a Lot Going On Here”
Celebrities

The Vendor’s Son Issues an Apology to DJ Sbu, SA Reacts: “There Is a Lot Going On Here”

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • The son of the vendor that DJ Sbu humiliated previously has issued an apology to the star
  • The video of the young man apologising to the Radio2000 presenter was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews
  • Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the apology

CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!

Netizens reacted to the apology made by the vendor's son
The vendor's son has apologised to DJ Sbu. Image: Luba Lesolle
Source: Getty Images

Finally, the drama between DJ Sbu and the vendor's son has ended after trending for some time on social media.

The vendor's son recently issued an apology to the radio personality after he continuously dragged him online. The news and gossip page MDNews shared the apology on their Twitter (X) page.

They wrote:

"Man who accused DJ Sbu of disrespecting his father and criticised Mofaya apologizes and promotes the drink. The man who previously appeared in a video crying, accusing DJ Sbu of disrespecting his alleged father and claiming that Mofaya tastes like goat urine, has now issued an apology.

Read also

Vendor's son continues to demand apology from DJ Sbu, SA reacts: "He’s doing this just for clout"

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

"In his original video, he suggested that DJ Sbu visit his family and slaughter a goat as an apology for allegedly disrespecting his father for not selling Mofaya. However, he has since retracted his statements, stating that Mofaya does not taste like goat urine and even encourages people to buy the drink."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Vendor's son's apology

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the apology made by the vendor's son to DJ Sbu. Here's what they had to say:

@Hozeh5 said:

"He was killing the brand of Sbu. I wonder what made him change his mind."

@StHonorable wrote:

"So the aim was to get DJ Sbu's attention."

@AfrokonnectNG responded:

"It was all scripted from the start."

@thembajacob51 mentioned:

"There is a lot going on here."

@BlackAn65843366 tweeted:

"How much are they getting paid."

Read also

Actress Letoya Makhene hits the gym, video goes viral: "Getting ready to finish Lebo"

@Mama_Bridgie commented:

"Both of them need to stop getting attention. Enough now."

Gareth Cliff received backlash over Rachel and Siya Kolisi joke

In other relevant news, Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff had more to say about Siya Kolisi and Rachel's past marriage. South Africans were outraged when the former radio personality claimed he wasn't aware Rachel was white until the divorce.

Gareth Cliff addressed people's anger and passion over Siya and Rachel's separation. The media personality also jokingly added his thoughts on what their divorce settlement could look like.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbali Tebele avatar

Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: