The South African actress and singer Letoya Makhene recently decided to hit the gym

The video of the former Generations: The Legacy actress hard in training was posted on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Makhene hitting the gym

Actress Letoya Makhene goes to the gym.

Source: Instagram

South African actress and singer Letoya Makhene also ticked the box of going to the gym to work some steam off. The former Generations: The Legacy star was recently spotted at the gym doing extensive workouts.

The video of the actress hitting the gym was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Letoya Makhene putting in work at the Gym."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Letoya hitting the gym

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video. Here's what they had to say:

@Abraham_Zuma wrote:

"She should invite Nkosazana Daughter."

@Mditshwer said:

"Somebody Tag Lebo to finish her off."

@Rabs2013 responded:

"Getting ready to finish Lebo."

@StHonorable commented:

"All the best to her after her separation from that lady eish!"

@RichBlackWidow replied:

"Lebo is on her way to sort her out."

@Rokdaddy_ tweeted:

"This is why beautiful women shouldn't get married, what happened to her?"

@AmuFloyd shared:

"It's like a competition between the two."

@_Bongani__ commented:

"It's normally like this after breaking up with someone."

What you need to know about Letoya and Lebo

Letoya Makahene and Lebo Keswa were happily married and were a popular couple until rumours of divorce

Lebo Keswa appeared on a podcast to discuss her separation from Letoya, which went viral

South Africans trolled Lebo Keswa after she made serious allegations against Letoya, including drug use

Letoya Makhene takes jab at ex-wife in birthday post

Briefly News previously reported that former Generations actress Letoya Makhene has had a rough few months but seems to have left everything behind her.

As she marked another trip around the sun, the singer was filled with gratitude for life and a new year despite the drama she has faced following her public breakup with her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa. Despite the drama, Letoya Makhene recently turned a year older, glowing and growing.

