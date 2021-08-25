Seems like Amapiano star Jazzi Q just bought himself a gorgeous new car that he has worked hella hard to get

While Jazzi Q did not exactly say he had bought the car, posting a snap of himself next to it, fans could only assume

Taking to the comment section of his post, fans congratulated Jazzi Q on this awesome purchase of a new VW Golf 7 R

South African Amapiano star Jazzi Q seems to have just treated himself to a boujee new set of wheels. Working hard to get this, Jazzi Q looks refreshed.

Jazzi Q posted a snap of himself next to a VW Golf 7 R and it has fans believing this is his new ride. Image: @mrjazziq.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to show off his assumed new whip, Jazzi Q posted a snap of himself the new VW Golf 7 R, which goes for around R750 000 to R800 000, as reported by ZAlebs. My guy, she is a beaut!

A proud Jazzi Q posted:

Fans were blown away by Jazzi Q’s new car, filling the comment section with flames. Peeps are really happy for Jazzi Q and let him know it. This is a huge accomplishment.

@uncle.steezy_ proudly commented:

“Congrats in advance”

@sells_reiks commented on Jazzi Q’s hustle:

“Just Operate my guy ”

@zand.y02 congratulated Jazzi Q:

“Congrats ❤️”

Jazzi Q speaks on his late friend Mpura

Amapiano producer JazziQ opened up about his late friend, Mpura, in an interview. The musician revealed that he met the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker in high school when they were both still into fashion, reported Briefly News.

In an interview with Everything SA Music, the star spoke about how Mpura was like a brother to him. The outlet shared the interview on Monday, 9 August after the news of Mpura's untimely passing.

Mpura, Killer Kau and three others died in a horrific car accident. According to ZAlebs, JazziQ said Mpura was his junior in school.

"He would always come to me and hang with me. Me and Mpura were like fashion bros."

Social media users took to Everything SA Music's page on Instagram to share their thoughts on the interview.

@kamohelo_moorosi_ said:

"This man is hurting."

@nontobeko_csosibo commented:

"Yooh! It doesn't feel real."

@blacc.pierre wrote:

"Yoh! I can’t imagine his pain f*ck."

Source: Briefly.co.za